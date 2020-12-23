Tom Holland's Cherry poster arrived today with a pretty big misprint. Fans were left confused as to how the poster made it on to the internet. The poster was quickly taken down and then replaced with the error fixed, but the original version spread like wildfire on social media, with many taking the time to make fun of it. When looking at the original poster, which is of Tom Holland's title character, it was nearly impossible to make out what the title of the movie was.

The original Cherry poster was released this morning by Variety. The awards-themed poster was supposed to drum up excitement for a movie that many believe can be an Academy Awards contender. Underneath Tom Holland's face is where the movie's title was supposed to be easily read. However, it was all jumbled and instead of Cherry, it looked more like "Cherk," which led to a lot of jokes.

Variety pulled the poster and issued an apology. "Variety apologizes for our mistake in the digital misprint of the ad for the film Cherry. This is not up to our standards. Here is the corrected version of the ad." They presented the real version of the poster, which everybody can now read clearly. Mistakes happen all of the time, especially with digital elements. It appears that the original poster suffered from some kind of digital glitch that garbled the Cherry logo. Strangely, it did not affect any other part of the poster, including the "Best Picture" printed right above it. Regardless, it has all been fixed, though the original is still floating around causing confusion.

Cherry is a departure for Tom Holland, who is best-known as Peter Parker in the Spider-Man franchise. The actor reteamed with Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo Brothers, to tackle a story that is partly based on true events. It is based on the novel of the same name by Nico Walker and, in addition to Holland, it includes Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, and Michael Gandolfini. The Russo Brothers have teased that the young actor's fans are going to be blown away by his performance in Cherry.

So far, we've only seen a few official images of Tom Holland in Cherry, and he looks far different than Peter Parker. The title character is a veteran with severe PTSD who turns to robbing banks to keep his opioid habit alive. However, the story is not that cut and dry, and neither is the way that the Russo Brothers constructed it. "The film is about [Holland's] life cycle. It's about a 15-year life cycle. And it's broken into chapters where each chapter is shot almost as if it was a different film, but they're all connected in a way," says Joe Russo. Cherry will be released in theaters on February 26th, 2021, and on Apple TV+ on March 12th, 2021. You can check out the botched poster above, and the corrected version below, thanks to the Variety Twitter account.

Variety apologizes for our mistake in the digital misprint of the ad for the film “Cherry.” This is not up to our standards. Here is the corrected version of the ad pic.twitter.com/yRr1uEfMNo — Variety (@Variety) December 23, 2020

This is an appallingly bad poster, good lord pic.twitter.com/YYAss1Ot0W — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) December 23, 2020

you know it's bad when you *know what the title of the movie is* and still can't see how the logo could possibly spell it https://t.co/tRxcubE3Ng — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) December 23, 2020

Just seen THAT Tom Holland poster and was told that apparently, the film is called 'Cherry' pic.twitter.com/oBgpaOQnT4 — Game Over Movie Reviews (@GameOverR3vi3ws) December 23, 2020

the cherry poster is even funnier when you think about how they could have easily just lifted the novel's completely perfect design pic.twitter.com/sbYhBGnWtQ — Nineties Misfit Benjamin Birdie (@BenjaminBirdie) December 23, 2020

Cue hundreds of people typing and re-typing "Cherkk" into IMDb to zero results.



The movie's actually called "Cherry" but you'd have no idea from that poster https://t.co/lcPC7Cvar9 — Tis the season to be Joshy❄️🎄🎁 (@JoshyTheBone) December 23, 2020

Olerk? — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) December 23, 2020

Is this the poster for:



🍒 Cherry

🎤 A dark Cher biopic

🧟‍♂️ CHERK, from Shrek director Shams Charania



I’m going with “neither” pic.twitter.com/8FTsLF1t4A — Scott ThXmas (@OGScottieT) December 23, 2020

Taste of ChERk pic.twitter.com/zLesNIXs98 — best picture ChERk (@bostondialect) December 23, 2020