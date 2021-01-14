The first trailer for Cherry has arrived. The Russo Brothers teased the upcoming movie last week with a clip, which featured Tom Holland signing up for the military. There are elements of that clip in the trailer, but it all starts to blur as Cherry begins to fulfill his nightmarish future premonitions. "You get a taste of Holland's incredible performance in the movie and the range that he displays as an actor," Joe Russo says. "I think you're seeing him transform from a teen actor into an adult actor." Cherry will premiere in select theaters starting on February 26th, before streaming on Apple TV+ on March 12th.

This Apple TV+ original follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, Cherry features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Cherry is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.

Tom Holland previously worked with the Russo Brothers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so they already knew that they had a firm chemistry and foundation for Cherry. "We needed an actor who could bring [the audience] along emotionally on a journey," Joe Russo says. "And there are very few actors who can do that like Tom Holland." The young actor is still playing Peter Parker for Sony and the MCU, while broadening his horizons on the big screen.

There have been whispers of an Academy Award nomination for Tom Holland, thanks to his powerful performance in Cherry. After coming off of Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers could, "basically could do anything we want." That line of thought initially led them to Nico Walker's novel, Cherry, which is loosely based about his own life. "And when we read this novel, it spoke to us so powerfully and so personally, and it felt like it [tackled] that ongoing crisis." Specifically, the Russos are tackling the opioid epidemic, while exploring PTSD.

Joe Russo went on to say, "We're acutely aware of the existential blight that has gripped the Midwest in a lot of ways and made it ground zero for the opioid epidemic. We've known a lot of people very close to us who have been hurt by the epidemic." The directing duo negotiated the rights to make Cherry while Nico Walker was still in prison for robbing banks. "Tom is playing a character who makes some self-destructive choices, but he's so charismatic and likeable," Joe Russo explains. "It was important for us that the audience go on a journey with him when he makes those choices."

The end result is a movie that is told in six chapters, as Tom Holland takes on four distinct roles as the title character. "Joe and I have always thought of ourselves as alchemists. We like mixing incongruous ideas and seeing how they morph and surprise us," says Anthony Russo. "That's when things become really slippery, when you're smashing together things that don't normally fit together. And that's exciting for us on a creative level." As it stands, Cherry looks like an emotional rollercoaster that will unfortunately hit close to home for a lot of viewers, as the opioid crisis continues to rage across the United States.

Cherry is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg. In addition to Tom Holland and Ciara Bravo, the movie also stars Jack Reynor, Michael Rispoli, Jeff Wahlberg, Forrest Goodluck, and Michael Gandolfini. Cherry is produced by the Russos, Mike Larocca, Jonathan Gray, Matthew Rhodes, Jake Aust, and Chris Castaldi. It is executive produced by Kristy Grisham, Judd Payne, Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei, Edward Cheng, Patrick Newall, Angela Russo-Otstot, Todd Makurath, Dan Kaplow, Nico Walker, and Matthew Johnson. You can check out the first Cherry trailer above, thanks to the Apple TV YouTube channel.