The release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is imminent and Lucasfilm has been teasing a lot of Porg involvement over the past several weeks, but a lot of Star Wars fans weren't expecting to see Chewbacca backhand a Porg while co-piloting the Millennium Falcon. Many were taken aback by Chewie's sudden violent outburst while others applauded the violence and are hoping for more within the movie. As it turns out, Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo who has taken over the Wookie gig from original Chewie Peter Mayhew, felt some remorse about hitting the little guy so hard.

A new Last Jedi clip surfaced last night that featured that same Porg getting slammed into the windshield, but it wasn't at the hands of Chewbacca and instead looks like they're in some kind of distress. USA Today recently spoke to Joonas Suotamo about the smack heard around the world and he feels bad about it. Suotamo said, "I definitely felt bad about pushing the Porg aside so violently like I did," but the actor said it with a laugh, so maybe he did mean to do it. We'll have to continue to investigate the footage further, partly because it's so fun.

Chewbacca did just lose his best friend of 40 years, so many Star Wars fans were expecting the Porgs to serve as therapy animals for him in his time in need. But in the movie, Joonas Suotamo says, "like any relationship, it needs some work, and Chewie doesn't warm up very fast to anything. He'll need some encouragement". Suotamo went on to insinuate that the Porgs are the ones that might need to step up and initiate the friendliness, which makes sense. They're going to have to prove themselves to the Wookie before any real trust situations come into play.

Many Star Wars fans have been pretty scared that the Porgs are going to get a lot of screen time in The Last Jedi and the new TV spots certainly point to a bigger Porg involvement, confirming fears. Making matters worse is a recent Empire interview with Daisy Ridley, the Rey actress confirms that we haven't seen anything yet when it comes to the Porgs. She said, "You haven't even seen glimmer of the story they offer. What's amazing too is that they come with us on..." Empire reports that Ridley stopped abruptly, and added, "Oops, spoiler. I'm umm... sure, there are Porgs in lots of places." This is going to make some fans extremely angry and make Disney some dough.

Porgs are here to stay, no matter how hard Chewbacca smacks them or tries to ingest them. It looks like many fans are just going to have to come to grips that the Ewoks are back, but in the form of weird puffin/otter creatures and they're going to be in a lot of The Last Jedi. So, you have been warned, Porgs are going to be in a lot of places. You can read more about Chewbacca's Porg violence guilt via USA Today.