What's Chicken Without the Sauce? Chick-Fil-A is known for many things. Extremely fast and accurate service, being closed on Sundays and having a net worth of $15 billion. However now the chain is facing a crisis of epic proportions, something so dreadful that this might be the worst thing we have ever faced, a sauce shortage.

Yes that is correct, the shortage of the famous sauce is just another issue we are facing in 2021. For the first time the famous chicken chain is limiting the amount of sauce you will get when you order. Currently they are offering one sauce cup per item ordered. This will take place across the chains 2,600 US restaurants. This comes as another blow to the industry which has already seen a ketchup shortage over the summer and several other items.

In a recent statement the company said that they are doing everything they can to address this issue and correct the problem in a timely manner. However with the demand of ketchup up 25% we can only imagine that the Chick-Fil-A sauce shortage could last longer than anyone would like it to.

On a plus side the chain does not seem to be effected by the chicken shortage (yes it is real). KFC, Buffalo Wild Wings and Wing Stop all fell victims to the "fried chicken wars" and are now paying steep prices for chicken which was and is currently in high demand. Could you imagine if the chicken disappeared too?

All is not lost in these trying times though. If you need more sauce and the one cup per item is not enough, we have a plan. Right now Chick-Fil-A has bottled it's "house sauce" and it's "Polynesian" sauce to be sold at local retailers such as Kroger, Wal-Mart and Target and more (for a full list you can go to thechickenwire. Not only can you purchase a full bottle for your home but they are donating all the profits to their team member scholarship program. So a 160z bottle of sauce for the house and helping out someone? How can you beat that deal?

I wouldn't worry too much about this crisis we are facing however. Chick-Fil-A is focused to customer service and providing the best product out there. They have assured us that the sauce will be back and they have every intention to return to a time when we can have more than one cup per item.

I don't know about you but I need all the sauce I can get. In the meantime we shouldn't do are duty as human beings and buy the bottles from your local retailer in support during these times. Please limit yourself to at least one bottle per person, we wouldn't want another toilet paper fiasco like we had to deal with last summer. No matter what we are in this together and we will survive. What do you think? Is this the last of the food chain crisis? Will there be more? ﻿This news originated at The Today Show.