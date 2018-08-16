Child's Play creator Dan Mancini is currently planning an eighth movie as well as a TV series, but MGM has decided to reboot the franchise without Mancini's involvement. The move to reboot without the original creator is not uncommon, but this decision has angered the horror community in a major way. Franchise star Chucky, the murderous doll who is possessed by a serial killer, is an icon in the world of horror, right up there with Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees. Child's Play 2 star Christine Elise believes that MGM made a "d*ck move," and she's right. A Child's Play project without the involvement of Mancini is a joke.

MGM's Child's Play Remake director Lars Klevberg recently shared a picture on social media, which teased the production start. It's believed that the remake is going to begin shooting next month, even though nobody wants this remake at all. Plus, a cast hasn't even been announced. In a recent interview, Child's Play 2 star Christine Elise raged against the idea of a remake without Dan Mancini. When asked about the remake, Elise let the dam break. She had this to say.

"I think it's an unbelievably huge d*ck move. I think it's a d*uche move absolutely. I don't know why they would f*ck with a healthy franchise. To make a competing franchise with an existing, and like you said healthy, robust franchise is super d*uchey. And nobody from the original franchise is involved; they're not gonna have Brad Dourif, they're not gonna have Don, and they're not gonna have any of us."

The Child's Play franchise is/was rare because it had never gotten the reboot or remake treatment in the 30 years since it started. Don Mancini is proud of that fact. However, MGM doesn't seem to care and they're continuing on with their remake and stripping away some of the parts that made Chucky a true horror bad ass. Christine Elise goes on to say.

"I think the doll is going to be an artificial intelligence doll that goes haywire, so it's not going to have the whole element of the serial killer possessing it, et cetera, so it's not going to be, really, a Chucky film. So, I don't know why they're just taking the title and stealing it and mucking up the waters."

The main problem that many Child's Play and horror fans have about the remake is that Don Mancini is developing a TV series as well as another movie, which would put the franchise in competition with itself. Though the reboot hasn't had an effect on the TV series yet, it could possibly kill it. Christine Elise spoke more on that matter and even revealed that she could play a part in the Child's Play TV show. She explains.

"It's especially d*uchey when you know that Don is developing a TV series and going back to using the title Child's Play; not Bride of, Seed of, Curse of, Cult of Chucky, it's going back to the Child's Play name and it's deep into development. So, this MGM project could have, it hasn't, but it could have, really, easily derailed the TV show project, which would be devastating, because fingers crossed it happens and fingers crossed I'm involved in it, as much as I would like to be. It's an opportunity here where Don can further a story he's been telling for 30 years, but rather than tell it in 90-minute segments every three years or more, he can tell 10 hours of story in 10 weeks, he can get that much more story ahead. And if you've seen Cult and you see how Cult ends, you know how rich in story it is, there's so many doors open now, and to so insensitively threaten the Don Mancini empire I think, is fucked up."

Christine Elise hits all of the facts on the head, pulling no punches. The Child's Play franchise is a world that Don Mancini created. As Elise says, it's his "empire." The franchise has done just fine without the remake treatment for over 30 years now with Mancini and producer David Kirschner lovingly staying true to the roots of the story, while also blazing new trails. Mancini and Kirschner are the men behind the brand and the reason why Chucky keeps trucking while other franchises have come and gone. The interview with Christine Elise was first published by Horror Geek Life.