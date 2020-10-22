A new take on horror maestro Stephen King's Children of the Corn wrapped production earlier this year, and, while fans of the source material and the original movie may already be rolling their eyes at the prospect of another remake, they might want to consider putting their eyes back into the forward position, as the new material has now officially been given an R-rating. With a lot of modern-day horror flicks often given the dreaded, neutering PG-13 rating, this should come as a very pleasant surprise.

The remake of Children of the Corn has earnt its rating due to "violence and bloody images," which should at least suggest that the movie does not intend to hold back and will hopefully lean into the story's more intense elements.

The Stephen King short story on which the movie is based follows couple Burt and Vicky, who are traveling through Nebraska on their way to California on a vacation meant to save their failing marriage. After being involved in an accident in which they run over a young boy who ran into the road, they take the body to Gaitlin, a small isolated community nearby. The story centers on their survival in the strange community of Gaitlin, where local children have killed the adult population in a bizarre ritual, and their encounter with the entity that the children call 'He Who Walks Behind the Rows.'

Children of the Corn was already adapted for the screen in 1984. Directed by Fritz Kiersch, the movie stars Peter Horton, Linda Hamilton, John Franklin, Courtney Gains, Robby Kiger, Anne Marie McEvoy, Julie Maddalena, and R. G. Armstrong. Whilst the 80s effort has gained something of a cult following, it was not met kindly by critics, with movie currently standing at a paltry 35% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite this, Children of the Corn went on to spawn a franchise that now includes ten sequels, prequels and remakes.

Ford v Ferrari and Law Abiding Citizen producer Lucas Foster provided some insight into the fresh approach to this new take on the Children of the Corn property, with the intention being to take its cues from the Stephen King short story and thereby distance itself from the 1984 original. "[It has] almost nothing to do with [the 1984 movie]," he asserted. "We went back to the story and free-associated from there."

The rebooted Children of the Corn will star Elena Kampouris (Before I Fall, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2), Kate Moyer (The Handmaid's Tale), Callan Mulvey (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Outlaw King), Bruce Spence Mad Max 2, and Stephen Hunter (The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey). The movie is being directed by Kurt Wimmer whose previous credits include the likes of Equilibrium and Ultraviolet, as well as writing credits on Law Abiding Citizen and the 2012 remake of Total Recall.

According the reports, the production had an especially difficult time adhering to the various health and safety regulations that are now required due to the ongoing global situation. Let's hope it was all worth it. This comes to us courtesy of Filmratings.com.