Surprise! The Children of the Corn remake has been very quietly released in theaters. The reimagining of Stephen King's tale from director Kurt Wimmer was released in just two Florida theaters over the weekend. Depending on how things go, it may be expanded to more locations from there. At the very least, we now have a new poster, as well as an image from the remake.

Two theaters in Sarasota, Florida played Children of the Corn over the weekend. The studio rented out the theaters to help ensure health and safety protocols. Guests were required to wear masks when they weren't eating or drinking and temperature checks were performed. Producer Lucas Foster had this to say.

"It's a little challenging to release a movie right now, being candid. But we think the movie's really good, and we think people will come out if we can get the message out. So we're kind of trying it out on a regional basis on a number of screens, and seeing if we can convince people that we can make it safe."

The poster is draped in blood-red with the tagline "Every parent's nightmare" at the top. The image features the new, young cast gathered together, rather appropriately, in a cornfield. Additionally, a synopsis for the new Children of the Corn has been revealed by a ticketing website, which hints at its R-rated storyline.

"A psychopathic twelve-year-old girl in a small town in Nebraska recruits all the other children and goes on a bloody rampage, killing the corrupt adults and anyone else who opposes her. A bright high schooler who won't go along with the plan, is the town's only hope of survival."

Children of the Corn was originally adapted for the screen in 1984 and is based on Stephen King's short story. The remake gained notoriety as it was one of the first productions to finish shooting while most of Hollywood was shut down. The hope is that the movie will expand in the coming weeks. But if moviegoers don't turn up, the studio may hit the pause button and consider a new release strategy. Lucas Foster added the following.

"We had a lot of extra time to consider how we were going to handle releasing the film, because I've literally been thinking about it for months and months and months, with a lot of help from other people. We're kind of releasing the movie the same way we made the movie, which is thoughtfully, and with a lot of care about people's health and welfare and well-being."

The cast includes Elena Kampouris, Kate Moyer, Callan Mulvey, Bruce Spence, Anna Samson, Stephen Hunter, Sisi Stringer, Erika Heynatz, Orlando Schwerdt and Joe Klocek. We've included the new image and poster for you to check out. With any luck, we should be getting a trailer soon, given that the movie is already playing in a few select theaters. This news comes to us via the Herald Tribune.