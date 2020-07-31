Director Lars Klevberg still wants to make a Child's Play sequel, provided the chance. But the ball, at this point, is firmly in MGM's court. The studio opted to reboot the franchise for the first time in its long history last year and the results were a bit mixed. While critical and fan response certainly wasn't bad out of the gate, it wasn't the financial runaway they were likely hoping for. Even so, Klevberg says the pieces are there to make it happen.

There have been no official discussions, at least not that have been revealed publicly, regarding Child's Play 2. But, taking to Instagram, Lars Klevberg expressed his desire to make a sequel happen. Klevberg would like to bring back the same cast and crew to keep this modern version of the franchise going. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It would be amazing to pull the crew and the actors back for another one, but MGM needs to get their stuff together and do it. It's all there."

2019's Child's Play has some familiar beats but very much updates the concept for modern times. It centers on a boy, once again named Andy Barclay, who has recently moved to a new city with his mom and receives a special present from her one day. The seemingly innocent Buddi doll becomes his best friend. However, the technologically-advanced doll ends up taking on a life of its own. This time, it was a technical malfunction and not via the spirit of a former serial killer. Andy must band together with other kids from the neighborhood to stop the toy from wreaking bloody havoc on the city.

Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill provided the voice of Chucky this time around. The cast also included the likes of Aubrey Plaza (Ingrid Goes West, Parks and Recreation), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, If Beale Street Could Talk) and Gabriel Bateman (Lights Out, American Gothic). Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury) penned the screenplay. Whether or not they would be game to return remains to be seen.

Ultimately, Child's Play was a modest success. It earned just shy of $45 million at the box office working against a $10 million budget. While that isn't bad, it's not on par with other slasher reboots. 2009's Friday the 13th, for example, earned $91 million. More recently, 2018's Halloween earned a stunning $255 million, and it had a comparable budget. It's a question of whether or not the return MGM did receive would be worth the risk for a follow-up.

In the meantime, the original version of the franchise is set to continue on the small screen. Creator Don Mancini has set a Child's Play TV series simply titled Chucky, which will debut on SyFy and USA next year. Brad Dourif will once again be providing the voice of the killer doll in the show. But there is a universe in which both versions of the franchise can co-exist. This news comes to us via Lars Klevberg's Instagram.