Charles Lee Ray is only going to have to clean up his act just a little bit for his transition to the small screen, as Chucky showrunner Don Mancini has confirmed the titular killer doll will be dropping several F-bombs in every episode. Ever since the very first Child's Play movie premiered in 1988, Chucky has utilized a colorful vocabulary with a particular fondness for certain four-letter words. Fortunately, that's not going to change too much when Chucky arrives on Syfy and USA Network in 2021, as Mancini wouldn't have had it any other way.

Speaking about the upcoming Child's Play series along with Chucky executive producer Nick Antosca at [email protected]'s Sary Good TV with Horror's Top Showrunners panel, Mancini explained the importance of keeping Chucky foul-mouthed. As he explained:

"When Nick and I set up Chucky at Syfy, one of the first things we had to make sure of [was] that Chucky could drop his F-bombs, because it's such an intrinsic part of his character, it would just seem wrong if he couldn't... Fortunately, before we signed on the dotted line, they confirmed, yes, he can. I think he can drop, like, eight F-bombs per episode, or something like that -- eight to ten, something like that -- and I think there's variations depending on what time it airs."

Basic cable shows are not known for allowing F-bombs to be dropped quite so freely, so this could be seen as a pleasant surprise for longtime Child's Play fans. In comparison, Locke & Key showrunner Meredith Averill spoked about the different guidelines she was given with the Netflix Original, with the streamer only allowing two F-bombs per episode.

According to Averill, this is done to qualify for the rating that will make the series available to the widest audience on the platform. This resulted in Averill removing most of the foul language from the series, agreeing that they weren't even necessary most of the time. Still, Averill agrees that it's a different case with Chucky, noting: "You realize how unnecessary a f*** can be -- sometimes very necessary: Chucky? Super necessary. Bode Locke? Probably not as necessary."

Not only will Chucky be keeping the character's unique vernacular, we can be sure that the killer doll will be sounding exactly the same as well. Franchise star Brad Dourif has recently been announced for the show, reprising the role he's been playing in Child's Play and Chucky movies since 1988. It was expected that Dourif would be back for the show, along with other fan favorites stars from the franchise like Jennifer Tilly, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise. Still, as of now, Dourif is the only cast member to be officially confirmed for the show.

In the new Chucky series, "after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

Chucky will be coming to Syfy and USA Network sometime in 2021, and just this month, a teaser trailer was released for the anticipated series. As fun as the 2019 reboot from Orion Pictures might have been, it's awesome to see the original movie series still moving forward in an entirely new medium. You can watch the Shudder's Scary Good TV Showrunners panel from [email protected] below, courtesy of IGN on YouTube.