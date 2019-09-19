We're about a month and a half away from Halloween and people are starting to get into the spirit of the season. Or, in this case, a dog is getting in on the fun a bit early. A video has started making the rounds on social media that features a little pooch dressed up as horror icon Chucky from the Child's Play franchise. The video is going viral and it's easy to see why, as it's pure gold for both the horror fan and dog lover in all of us.

The video was posted by the My Favorite Horror Twitter account recently. It features the little dog in question with a get-up that makes him look like the famed killer doll, red wig, knife and all. The video is just ten seconds in length, but it sees the dog scuttering down a hallway, which makes the knife and the arms on the costume move. It would be terrifying if it wasn't somehow so cute. The video was shared with the following caption.

"Chucky costume for dog? Take my money, please. #horror #horrorfans."

As of this writing, the original clip has been viewed more than 2.3 million times, with more than 100,000 likes and nearly 31 thousand retweets. Child's Play franchise creator Don Mancini is one of the people who viewed the video and had a thought to share upon seeing it. Retweeting it to his account, Mancini took a little swipe at this year's Child's Play remake. Using all caps, here's what the filmmaker had to say.

"Best Chucky knock-off this year.'

The Lars Klevberg-directed Child's Play remake was met with mixed reactions from critics and audiences. It was the first time in the long history of the franchise that the continuity had been rebooted. Don Mancini opted not to be involved. Mark Hamill voiced the killer doll and, while people were on board with that idea, the movie topped out at just $29 million at the global box office.

Those who saw this video and thought, "I'd like to get that for my dog!" You're in luck. The costume is available on Amazon, currently going for $24.78. Here's the description of what potential buyers will get for their money.

"I'll be your friend 'till you end. The deadly Doll dog costume is a stuffed body with attached stuffed arms and pant sleeves. It comes with a attachable foam Knife and a wig. The body is secured in the back with two string ties. The wig features ear hole cut outs and an elastic chin strap."

Outside of dogs running around on Twitter, the Child's Play franchise is currently in an interesting place. Don Mancini is getting ready to make a TV series for SyFy, which will take place in the same universe as the original movies. As far as the remake goes? That looks like it's going to be a one-and-done. Those interested in buying the costume can head on over to Amazon.

BEST CHUCKY KNOCK-OFF OF THE YEAR https://t.co/dpcshSxh4Y — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) September 19, 2019