Mark Hamill will be voicing the new Chucky when Child's Play hits theaters this summer, and his laugh has been revealed in a new motion poster for the movie. So far, fans have been given sneak peeks and brief glimpses of the killer doll through various teasers and promo images. The new motion poster shows young Andy sleeping in his bed, with Chucky's arm brandishing a knife in the foreground. "Goodnight, Andy," we hear Hamill's Chucky say, shortly before the sounds of his creepy laughter are also played. The movie's title and June 21 release date are also displayed.

When Mark Hamill was officially announced as the voice of the new Chucky, fans were left with mixed thoughts. Not everyone is sold on the idea of a new Child's Play than Hamill for the job. He has been voicing the Joker consistently for decades in various animated projects, and has since become very appreciated by fans for his ablities as a voice actor. Hearing Hamill's laugh for the new Chucky sounds satisfying enough, as it serves as an homage to Dourif's portrayal yet adds that Hamill touch.

The Child's Play remake will share the same basic plot structure of the original movie from 1988. Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Rec) plays single mother Karen Barclay, who unwittingly buys a murderous doll for her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman, Lights Out). There will be some major differences this time around as well, as Chucky has been given a technological twist. While the original Chucky was created with a serial killer's black magic, it seems the new Chucky is a technologically advanced doll hardwired to be homicidal. In many ways, this makes him much more dangerous, as he can now control the environment around his victims as well.

Related: Child's Play Remake Trailer #2 Sends Chucky on a Killing Spree

Fans of Brad Dourif's Chucky will be happy to know that the original Child's Play series will continue in a TV series on Syfy next year. From Chucky creator Don Mancini, who wrote every movie in the series and directed the past three installments, the TV series will pick up after the events of 2017's Cult of Chucky. Several major players from the franchise will likely return to reprise their roles, including Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly, and Fiona Dourif. It will have no relation whatsoever to the upcoming remake, as Mancini was not involved with the movie's production. An official air date has not yet been revealed, but Mancini says fans can expect the series to arrive sometime in 2020.

The new Chucky will be terrorizing audiences on the big screen when Child's Play premieres in theaters on June 21, 2019. It may not be the familiar Good Guy doll horror fans have grown to love from the original movie series, but it sure is awesome to see Chucky back in theaters. If the movie does well, chances are a new movie series will be born. You can take a look at the new motion poster below, courtesy of Child's Play on https://twitter.com/ChildsPlayMovie/status/1126194728431546368|Twitter.

Sleep tight. 🔪 From the producers of IT comes a modern reimagining of the horror classic. Child's Play hits theaters June 21. #ChildsPlayMoviepic.twitter.com/gP0HYpXM2F — Child's Play Movie (@ChildsPlayMovie) May 8, 2019