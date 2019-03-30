Mark Hamill is the new voice of Chucky. A Child's Play remake has been in the works since last year and it's set to make its way to theaters this summer. One of the biggest questions, since Brad Dourif, who has voiced the killer doll in every single movie up to this point, isn't going to be involved, has been who is going to voice Chucky? That question has been answered and it's none other than Hamill. He was announced as the new voice of the franchise during WonderCon, which is currently taking place in Anaheim, California.

The announcement was made during a panel at the convention and, even though Mark Hamill couldn't be there himself, the actor recorded a message that was played for those in attendance and the response was reportedly electric. Hamill, best known for his work in the Star Wars franchise as Luke Skywalker, took to Twitter to share the video with his followers as well, exclaiming his excitement for the project. Here's what he had to say in the video.

"If you're wondering who's going to voice Chucky in the new Child's Play, you're looking at him! I can't wait to bring such an iconic character to life, and present him in a way you've never seen him before."

The actor punctuated the video with a devious grin. Mark Hamill, aside from being the most powerful Jedi in the known galaxy, is an incredibly accomplished voice actor. He famously voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and has since gone on to reprise the role in a number of other DC projects. Some of his other credits include Regular Show and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Hamill is also set to star in History's Knightfall, as well as Star Wars 9 later this year. Couple that with Chucky and that makes 2019 a huge year for the icon.

The cast for the reboot is headed up by Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Gabriel Bateman (Lights Out) who has the unfortunate job of playing the young kid at the wrong end of Chucky's murdery shenanigans this time around. The screenplay comes from Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury 2). Beatrice Kitsos (The Exorcist), Ty Consiglio (Wonder) and Carlease Burke (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) round out the cast. Lars Klevberg, who previously helmed the horror flick Polaroid (which still hasn't been released), is in the director's chair.

This reboot has been subject to some scrutiny, as franchise creator Don Mancini isn't involved. Nor is Brad Dourif, who is iconic as the voice of Chucky. Though, they're still working on an upcoming Child's Play TV series for SyFy that will take place in the continuity of the original movies. So yes, we're going to have two versions of the franchise going at the same time. Except in this one, it's Mark Hamill as Chucky. What a time to be alive. The Child's Play remake is set to hit theaters on June 21. Be sure to check out the video from Mark Hamill's Twitter account below.

"People let me tell you 'bout my best friend..."🎶

The wicked fun begins when @ChildsPlayMovie is unleashed in theaters: Friday, June 21st 2019. #SoLuckyImChucky 🤪 @MGM_Studios@OrionPicturespic.twitter.com/ExOYuwj9sP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 31, 2019