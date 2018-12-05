Don Mancini is not happy about the Child's Play Remake that is currently being made. In a new interview, the franchise creator talked about how the remake might affect his livelihood and how it personally affects him. Mancini is not alone. Many horror fans are in his corner and are offended that the studio is going ahead and rebooting a franchise that has been going on successfully for over 30 years now. Mancini is in the middle of developing a Child's Play TV series with long-time partner producer David Kirschner and actor Brad Dourif.

In addition to writing all seven of the original Child's Play movies, Don Mancini also directed that last three installments. It's his hard work and dedication that has kept Chucky the killer doll in the public eye for so long, while also keeping his vision intact the whole time. Now, the franchise creator is opening up about how he feels about the new remake that is on the way. He had this to say.

"MGM retained the rights to the first movie, so they're rebooting that. They asked David Kirschner and I if we wanted to be executive producers. We said no thank you, because we have our ongoing thriving business with Chucky. Obviously my feelings were hurt. Ya know, I had just done two movies... forgive me if I sound defensive, (they) were both at 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Even though they didn't get theatrical releases, they were well regarded. And I did create the character and nurture the franchise for three f*cking decades."

Obviously, Don Mancini is bummed on the Child's Play remake, and he has every right to be. He is the creator and he's still making original material, keeping the franchise alive and profitable. It's possible that the reboot could have a negative effect on his new Child's Play TV series that he's currently working on. Mancini explains.

"So when someone says, Oh yeah, we would love to have your name on the film... it was hard not to feel like I was being patronized. They just wanted our approval. Which I strenuously denied them. I hesitate to say too much about it because I don't want to sound like I'm belly-aching too much. But the producers of that movie are the producers of IT. How would they feel if there was some legal loophole that allowed David Kirschner and I to swoop in and make our own IT movie with our own version of Pennywise and say, Hey guys, we would love to put your names on it? I imagine they wouldn't like it. That's how I feel."

The Child's Play remake is taking Don Mancini's original story and making some pretty drastic changes, including the origin of Chucky. Instead of being possessed by the spirit of a serial killer, the new version of the doll will have its AI tweaked, which causes it to malfunction. In closing Mancini talked about how the remake could hurt him in the end. He had this to say about his personal ties to the franchise.

Related: Child's Play Remake Lands Aubrey Plaza and Brian Tyree Henry

"The people who are making that movie, they don't know how that's going to affect my livelihood. It's not just a paycheck. It's very personal. MGM's screwing with that... potentially."

At this time, there is no release date set for the Child's Play TV series that Don Mancini is working on, but there is a release date set for the remake. The remake hits theaters on June 20th, 2019 and it's going to be very interesting to see if people accept it. Hardcore fans of the franchise will more than likely wait for it to come out on Blu-ray, if they see it at all. You can check out the rest of the interview with Mancini over at the Post Mortem Podcast.