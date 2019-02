This past weekend, the Academy Awards went without a host. But thanks to comedian/actress Aubrey Plaza, the Spirit Awards didn't. We told you guys a bit about her hosting gig earlier this week, but now we have a fun update on another project Plaza is working on from an interview she conducted on the Spirit Awards hosting gig. Eventually, the conversation turned to MGM and director Lars Klevberg's upcoming Child's Play Remake and here's what an enthusiastic Plaza had to say on the matter.

"Buckle up. I love it so much. To me, the original is an iconic movie. I haven't seen our film, just the trailer, but it's a real throwback horror movie. It's almost got a Spielbergian vibe to it. The reason I did it was for how beautiful the script was. It doesn't feel like a hokey, shticky, campy movie. If you remember the original Child's Play, it was a drama! It wasn't that funny. As the franchise went on, it became something else. The remake really captures the original."

Aubrey Plaza continues.

"I play Karen, the mother, and I have less interaction with Chucky than the actor who plays my son does. I can't reveal too much. We're not supposed to talk about Chucky. It builds for Karen in a way that I'm interacting with Chucky by the end, but I'm mostly dealing with my son - who I almost believe is behind the mayhem. The horror of it all will be for the audience. For me, it's more of a psychological thriller."

And finally she ends with this.

"I would only do certain remakes. This is smart. The messaging behind the film is different. Technology becomes the villain. That's a real thing that I can get behind. It scares the shit out of me."

Sweet! As a major fan of director Tom Holland (no, not THAT Tom Holland) and screenwriter Don Mancini's original 1988 horror flick, this upcoming remake of Child's Play is one of my top must-see movies. At least we can all take solace in the fact that even if this new movie is a trainwreck of epic proportions, at least it was a well-intentioned trainwreck of epic proportions. And that makes all the difference, am I right?

The upcoming remake's official synopsis reads, "A mother (Plaza) gives her son (Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature." As mentioned above, Aubrey Plaza plays Karen Barclay, Andy's mother in this new version. Her co-stars include Gabriel Bateman (Lights Out) as new Andy Barclay, Karen's son and a young boy who comes into the possession of a murderous doll; Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) as Detective Mike Norris, Omar's father and a detective investigating a mysterious string of murders; Tim Matheson (Animal House) as Henry Kaslan, founder and CEO of Kaslan Corp., the company that manufactures the Buddi doll; along with a kid cast that includes Marlon Kazadi, Ty Consiglio, Beatrice Kitsos, Anantjot S. Aneja, and Amber Taylor.

The remake is directed by Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) from a screenplay written by Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury 2) with producers David Katzenberg (Stephen King's IT) and Seth Grahame-Smith (Pride & Prejudice & Zombies) producing. Aaron Schmidt and Chris Ferguson executive produced. CHILD'S PLAY stalks and slashes its tiny terrifying ass into your local multiplex come June 21, 2019. This story was originally shared by The Hollywood Reporter.