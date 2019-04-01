Mark Hamill is confirmed as the voice of Chucky in MGM and Orion's Child's Play Remake, and original director Tom Holland is fully on board. Of course, horror fans will know Holland as the director of the original movie from 1988. While screenwriter and Chucky creator Don Mancini has publicly expressed his unhappiness with the new movie along with many Child's Play franchise stars, it seems Holland is approaching the reboot with an open mind. On Twitter, Holland tweeted Hamill's video announcement about the casting, calling it a "smart move." The legendary horror director further offered his support for Hamill on Facebook, posting a link to the news. "Looking forward to what Mark will bring to the character," Holland notes in the caption. "Loved his Joker!"

The teasers and sneak peek images released for the movie have only given fans the briefest of glimpses at the new Chucky. While we have a basic idea on how the killer doll will look, how he would sound had been a mystery until now. It wasn't clear if Chucky would be speaking in a manner similar to the Good Guy dolls from the original movie, or if they'd simply use a robotic voice now that the doll has artificial intelligence. For the most part, fans of the franchise seemed to be very unhappy either way, considering Brad Dourif to the the one and only voice of Chucky. Casting Mark Hamill in the role was undoubtedly the right call, because many of those who were skeptical are now quick to reevaluate their stance on the movie with a voice talent like Hamill coming on board. Basically, it seems producers casted the one person most people just couldn't be mad about.

Luke Skywalker is undoubtedly the most well known of all of Hamill's roles, and the actor will even be reprising it once again for this winter's Star Wars: Episode IX. Batman fans also know him quite well for portraying the Joker in various video games and animated DC projects for the past couple decades, starting with Batman: The Animated Series. There are many fans who consider Hamill to be the best Joker of all, and clearly, Tom Holland is a big fan of the portrayal as well. If Hamill was able to successfully reinvent someone like the Joker just a few years after Jack Nicholson's iconic performance in Tim Burton's Batman, chances are good he'll be able to do the same with Chucky.

Due to release this summer, the new Child's Play is directed by Lars Klevberg utilizing a screenplay from Tyler Burton Smith. Gabriel Bateman and Audrey Plaza will star in the movie as Andy Barclay and his mom Karen, with Brian Tyree Henry playing Detective Norris. The movie has the same basic premise of the 1988 original, telling the story of a mother giving a toy doll to her son as a gift, unaware of its murderous nature. This time, however, the doll is technologically advanced and turns homicidal due to issues with its hardwire, as opposed to a serial murderer transferring his soul into the toy using black magic.

For better or for worse, the new Child's Play will hit the big screen this summer. Hopefully, Hamill will bring something new to the table with his version of Chucky, differentiating it from the classic voice we know and live provided by Brad Dourif. Reboots can certainly be hit or miss, but given the talent involved with the new Child's Play, it's fair to go into this one with an open mind. Watch the film when it premieres in theaters everywhere on June 21, 2019. This news comes from the Real Tom Holland Facebook.