Jennifer Tilly will not be watching the Child's Play Remake when it hits theaters. The first trailer for the divisive franchise reboot was released today and horror fans aren't sure what to make of it. Many are of the belief that the Child's Play series is in no need of a remake, especially without the help of Chucky creator Don Mancini. Mancini is currently working on a TV series following the continuity of the original movies, and has kept on top of the franchise since he created it. Obviously, Mancini is not happy that the remake is happening either.

Jennifer Tilly posted a picture of herself and her Tiffany doll on social media with a pretty simple caption: "New "Chucky" movie? Ummm... no. Tiffany and I are gonna sit this one out." She then used the hashtag, Not My Chucky. The actress first appeared in the Child's Play series as Tiffany in Bride Of Chucky. Since then, Tilly has appeared in Seed of Chucky, Curse of Chucky, and Cult of Chucky, and she is firmly on Don Mancini's side when it comes to the remake.

Don Mancini revealed late last year that his "feelings were hurt" when he first heard about the Child's Play remake. Mancini has kept the franchise alive for over thirty years and it's definitely his baby. Plus, he has never stopped making new Chucky projects over the years, which means that a remake is pretty much unnecessary. With that being said, the studio did ask Mancini and producer David Kirschner if they wanted to be involved in the new project, but they declined in an effort to keep their own franchise moving forward.

Child's Play 2 star Christine Elise believes that MGM made a "d*ck move," when they decided to do the Child's Play remake. Elise had a lot more to say, but ultimately believes that it's a bad idea to set a franchise up to compete with itself, especially since they're going up against the man who created the franchise in the first place. Brad Dourif, who has provided the iconic Chucky voice since the beginning is also sitting the remake out. Over the summer, the actor posted a picture of a real Chucky doll holding a threatening letter aimed at the remake.

When all is said and done, the Child's Play remake could end up hurting Don Mancini in the end, which could prevent further projects coming out. The creator stresses that it's not about the money, but it takes some money to be able to keep creating more content with Chucky. Since MGM owns the rights to the franchise, they can do whatever they want with it and they are carrying on with the remake, and possibly more, depending on the success of the upcoming version. We'll just have to wait and see how horror fans react to the movie. You can check out what Tiffany thinks about the Child's Play remake below, thanks to Jennifer Tilly's Twitter account.

