The Child's Play Remake may have found its first cast member. Liv Tyler, star of The Incredible Hulk and Armageddon, is reportedly being eyed as one of the lead roles in the horror flick, which is being put together by MGM in a hurry. If the deal makes, Tyler will play Andy's mom Karen. At this point, it's unclear where the situation stands. A new report from That Hashtag Show says that the studio has interest in her, but it's unclear if negotiations have actually gotten underway or if she's just at the top of their wish list.

It's probable that they've at least made an offer to Liv Tyler if they're actually interested in locking her down for the role. This project only came to light at the beginning of the month, but MGM is looking to get production going this September. That means they've got to get the cast assembled rather quickly, with pre-production already underway. For what it's worth, Tyler doesn't appear to have anything on her schedule right now, at least not anything that's been announced, that would seem to get in the way of her taking on this new version of Chucky. So it's really just a matter of her own personal interest in the project.

Official plot details have not yet been revealed by the studio, but this Child's Play remake is said to center on a group of kids, not just Andy Barclay, who find themselves at the mercy of a technologically advanced killer doll. This is very much unlike the Chucky we're familiar with, who is a pretty simple Good Guy doll, save for the whole being inhabited by the spirit of a serial killer business.

This remake has made the situation with the franchise complicated. Not only does Universal still own the home video rights, they're planning to move forward with their TV series and further movie sequels, following the release of last year's Cult of Chucky. Creator Don Mancini has said he won't be involved in the remake and is still committed to the universe he's created. Brad Dourif, who has voiced Chucky in every previous movie, also won't be involved in the remake. So there are going to be two different Child's Play universes going at the same time once this remake arrives. It's a situation that's likely to get more complex before it sorts itself out.

Lars Klevberg, the director behind the unreleased horror movie Polaroid, has been tapped to helm the remake, working from a from a script by Kung Fury 2 writer Tyler Burton Smith. Production will take place in Vancouver, Canada and, though there is no release date set, it sounds likely that we'll see the new Child's Play movie in theaters by fall 2019. We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available. This news comes to us courtesy of That Hashtag Show.