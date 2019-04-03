This summer MGM and Polaroid director Lars Klevberg will unleash their new version of Chucky voiced by Luke Skywalker himself Mark Hamill, in their Child's Play Remake. Hamill's co-stars are set to include Aubrey Plaza as Karen Barclay, Andy's mother, Gabriel Bateman as Andy Barclay, Karen's 13-year-old son, Brian Tyree Henry as Detective Mike Norris, and Tim Matheson as the founder and CEO of the company that manufactures the Buddi doll. And today we have a quick video that gives us a look at just what the hell Mark Hamill will sound like as Chucky. Well, at least the little guy's laugh. You can check it out below.

This teaser reminded me of wayback in 2008 (my God, has it been that long?) when we were hit with a teaser for Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. That teaser merely consisted of Michael Caine's Alfred Pennyworth saying "Some men just want to watch the world burn" followed by Heath Ledger's laugh as the newly rebooted Joker. That teaser - and laugh for that matter - was a bit more exciting than this new teaser, but that's to be expected.

After all, as excited as I am for this new remake, and as cool as it is that none other than Mark Hamill (Corvette Summer) is voicing new Chucky, the little guy just isn't The Joker. The irony here is that Hamill is almost as famous for voicing the Clown Prince of Crime in the Batman: The Animated Series as he is for playing Luke Skywalker a long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. All the same, it's still cool as hell to hear even the smallest bit of what Hamill and powers that be behind the scenes have in store for us with this new take on the killer doll.

For those who might not know, this new Child's Play flick is a remake of Tom Holland's original 1988 mini-masterpiece. No, not Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Tom Holland. I'm talking about Tom Holland the director, who is well known in the horror community for helming a handful of fright flick classics. These classics include ABC's 1995 miniseries The Langoliers based on the novella by Stephen King, and the 1985 horror-comedy Fright Night starring Chris Sarandon and Roddy McDowall. Interestingly enough, Holland's Fright Night has itself also been slapped with the remake treatment via director Craig Gillespie's 2011 movie featuring actors such as Colin Farrell, Anton Yelchin, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, David Tennant, Imogen Poots, and Toni Collette.

Anyhow, yes, this film is a remake of Tom Holland's Child's Play which was written by Don Mancini, who also has written every single movie in the Child's Play franchise other than this remake. The original film starred Catherine Hicks as Andy's mother, Chris Sarandon as Detective Mike Norris, and Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay. They were of course joined by the one and only Brad Dourif as Charles Lee Ray and the voice of Chucky. United Artists and MGM unleashed the original Child's Play on unsuspecting audiences on November 9, 1988. The film was a smash hit snatching up a total of $44.2 million at the box-office on a budget of a mere $9 million. Will this upcoming remake be as successful? I guess we'll all have to just wait and see when it crawls its tiny and terrifying ass into a theater near us via Orion Pictures on June 21, 2019.