It was just earlier today that we shared with you guys a quick sound clip of Mark Hamill's Chucky laugh from MGM and Polaroid director Lars Klevberg's upcoming remake of Tom Holland and Don Mancini's killer doll classic Child's Play. And while I was off researching that story, I came across a very interesting bit of trivia on Hamill's IMDb page. It turns out that Hamill has ALREADY voiced the killer doll in a 2005 episode of Seth Green's stop-motion Adult Swim animated series Robot Chicken. Crazy, right! Don't believe me? There's a video below that proves it. So all of this is a means of saying that by watching the video embedded below, we are all basically getting our first full-on taste of what Hamill sounds like as Chucky. Too cool.

The Robot Chicken episode in question comes from way back in 2005 when the show was still new and funny. I'm kidding. But all jokes aside, the episode was called "Plastic Buffet" and featured a skit where Chucky is responsible for Sarah Michelle Gellar quitting her role as Buffy Summers on Joss Whedon's series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Stick with me here. The skit features the killer doll going to hang out in a cabbage patch and relax.

He is then set upon and attacked by a group of soulless Cabbage Patch Kids (or as the show calls them "The Lettuce-Head Kids). These Cabbage and or Lettuce children then take on the evil soul of Charles Lee Ray and start killing people at a department store. Cue the entrance of Buffy who must wipe out all of the evil dolls. This plot was evidently too silly for Gellar, and thus she quit the series (in the context of this Robot Chicken episode to be clear). See it all makes sense in the end.

On top of providing the voice of Chucky in the episode, Mark Hamill also voiced Harrison Ford, who is sent by America into space to take out a killer asteroid in the movie parody "Meteorgeddon." The episode also featured the voice talents of Seth Green as Satan, Señor Clean, George W. Bush, Steven Tyler, and some of those evil Lettuce-Head Kids. Meanwhile, Sarah Michelle Gellar voiced not only Buffy Summers, but herself as well while Ryan Seacrest voiced himself.

Lars Klevberg will direct this remake of Child's Play from a screenplay written by Tyler Burton Smith based on the original film of the same name directed by Tom Holland and written by Don Mancini. David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith are producing this new version of the killer doll and the cast includes the above-mentioned Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, and Tim Matheson along with Mark Hamill as the voice of new Chucky. Bear McCreary is providing this remake with its score, while Brendan Uegama is the cinematographer, and Tom Elkins serves as the movie's editor. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and KatzSmith Productions are the production companies behind this remake which United Artists Releasing and Orion Pictures will distribute into a theater near you on June 21, 2019. This story comes to us via IMDb and this Robot Chicken video over on YouTube.