Chucky is here with a bloody reminder this April Fool's Day in a brand new poster for the Child's Play Remake. This is a movie that is going to wind up creeping up on us real quick. We first heard about it last year and, once the core creative team was locked down, things came together fast. Production started in September of last year and it's already set to arrive this summer. Now, we have a new look at the rebooted version of Hollywood's favorite killer doll, who wants to remind us that he's more than just a toy.

The timing of the poster is quite perfect, as everyone is trying to get in on the April Fool's Day fun (or annoyance, depending on one's individual view of the holiday). The image sees a bloody jack in the box in the foreground, with its head just out of frame, but blood can be seen dripping from it, in addition to covering the box itself. Chucky is looming large in the background rather ominously. The jack in the box is plastered with this very appropriate message.

"Don't be fooled... He's more than a toy."

One thing fans will certainly note is the name "Buddi" featured on the doll's overalls. This particular doll is going to be quite a bit different than what we were used to from the original movies. This isn't going to be a typical doll possessed by a serial killer. Instead, it's going to be a technologically advanced Buddi Doll who goes haywire and gets a taste for blood. However, the doll will still end up going by the name of Chucky, so that will still be intact.

What will change is the voice of Chucky. Brad Dourif has voiced the character in every single movie in the franchise up to this point. He and creator Don Mancini opted not to be involved with this project. We recently learned that none other than Star Wars star Mark Hamill will be the new voice of Chucky, which the internet seemed to be quite thrilled about. Hamill rather memorably voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, so we know he can do the whole menacing thing very well. Hopefully, we'll get a taste of his new Chucky sooner rather than later.

For those who still want the OG Chucky, SyFy is currently working on a TV series based on the franchise that will take place in the continuity of the original movies. That means we're going to have two competing versions of the franchise going at once, which could get interesting. The rest of the cast includes Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Gabriel Bateman (Lights Out), Beatrice Kitsos (The Exorcist), Ty Consiglio (Wonder) and Carlease Burke (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle). Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) directs. Child's Play hits theaters on June 21. Be sure to check out the new poster from the Child's Play Twitter account below.