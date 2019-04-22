Those behind the new Child's Play Remake decided to get into the spirit of the Easter holiday this weekend in a very on-brand way, at the Easter Bunny's expense. There are several big horror flicks heading our way over the summer, but perhaps none have more question marks attached to them than this movie. Can it live up to the original? Is this just going to feel like a cash grab? And, perhaps most importantly, based on this poster, is Chucky actually going to kill the Easter Bunny?

The answer to that question is almost certainly no. That said, that's exactly what Chucky is doing on this Easter-themed poster. We see the franchise's signature killer in his new form for the remake (but only from the back). There is a trail of blood and some broken Easter egg shells behind the murderous doll, who is clutching some white rabbit ears in his fist, bloody knife in the other hand. We can't see the whole carcass, but it's inescapably clear that he just murdered a holiday icon. The image was shared with the following caption.

"No one gets in the way of his best friend. #ChildsPlayMovie #Easter."

While this probably isn't the sort of thing any loving parent would want to show a young child on Easter Sunday, it does serve as a pretty clever bit of marketing. The studio also released a 4/20 themed poster over that weekend that was equally on-brand. There's still no real indication as to whether or not the movie itself is actually going to be any good. But, at this rate, it seems safe to assume we may be in for an entertaining marketing campaign, if nothing else.

The cast is headlined by Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and Gabriel Bateman (Lights Out), with Mark Hamill (Star Wars) providing the voice of Chucky. That, so far, seems to be the most interesting hook to this remake. Hamill is taking over for Brad Dourif, who has voiced the killer doll in every single one of the movies up to this point. This time around, Chucky will be a technologically advanced "Budi" doll, as opposed to a Good Guys doll that winds up being possessed with the spirit of a serial killer.

Related: Mark Hamill Forgot He Voiced Chucky in Robot Chicken, Praises Brad Dourif

Based on the recently released trailer, it does seem as though they are going to make the most of that premise. We also got just the smallest taste of Mark Hamill's Chucky. Apparently, they're going to make us wait to get a good sample size of what that's going to be like. Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) is in the director's chair, working from a script by Tyler Burton Smith (Kung Fury 2). Child's Play is set to hit theaters on June 21. Be sure to check out the Easter Bunny carnage on the new poster from the Child's Play Twitter account below.

No one gets in the way of his best friend. 🐰🔪 #ChildsPlayMovie#Easterpic.twitter.com/3e2mm1NkXn — Child's Play Movie (@ChildsPlayMovie) April 21, 2019