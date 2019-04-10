Orion Pictures announced today that Emmy and BAFTA Award winning composer Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, 10 Cloverfield Lane) has been brought on to score the reimagining of the 1988 horror classic Child's Play. The upcoming film follows Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature and stars Plaza, Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry and recently revealed Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky.

KatzSmith's Aaron Schmidt said this about landing Bear McCreary.

"Bear comes with boundless ideas and energy, and his approach to this score has been incredible to witness. He's developed themes and melodies that underscore our horror, our emotion and our AI concept while combining unique instruments and toys from around the world with his orchestral score. He's elevated every moment of the film he's touched."

Child's Play is directed by Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) from a script by Tyler Burton Smith (Sleeping Dogs, Quantum Break video games) and produced by David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith on behalf of KatzSmith Productions (It). Aaron Schmidt and Chris Ferguson executive produced the project.

A sneak peek inside the lab, where I'm creating my latest musical monstrosity. Coming to theaters this June. #YourBestFriendpic.twitter.com/20eP64O32W — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) April 10, 2019

Speaking about his work for the upcoming Child's Play redo, Bear McCready had this to say.

"Chucky haunted my dreams when I was a kid, ever since his devilish little face peered out at me from a torn VHS cover at my local video store. Now, thirty years later, I have a remarkable opportunity to contribute to his musical legacy. Inspired by the Chucky's toy-store origins, I've assembled a 'toy orchestra,' of toy pianos, hurdy gurdies, accordions, plastic guitars, and otamatones, that will be featured prominently in the score. I hope that these creepy, unique tones will help terrify the next generation of 'Child's Play' fans!"

Through a chance encounter at the tender age of sixteen, aspiring composer Bear McCreary was introduced to film music legend, Elmer Bernstein, who recognized a passion and aptitude for musical storytelling. Bernstein encouraged McCreary to study composition and took him on as a protégé. Two decades later, McCreary has validated Bernstein's instincts, having proven himself to be one of the most versatile and inventive composers in the industry.

McCreary's most recent feature is the highly-anticipated Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the Warner Bros. follow-up to the 2014 hit film. Having also collaborated closely with producer J.J. Abrams in scoring the Paramount/Bad Robot films, 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox, McCreary is at home in the science fiction and horror genres, including AMC's hit series, The Walking Dead, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and the acclaimed Battlestar Galactica. McCreary's other recent film credits include The Professor and the Madman, a historical drama starring Mel Gibson and Sean Penn, and the Universal/Blumhouse hit Happy Death Day, a horror-comedy that made over $100 million dollars at the box office.

In quiet moments (few and far between), McCreary often wonders what his dearly departed mentor, Elmer Bernstein, would say about his career. "Elmer's guidance was a gift I can never repay," said McCreary. "But I will spend my life trying to do so."

The original 1988 Child's Play grossed over $44 million worldwide on a $9 million budget and spawned one of the most recognizable and successful horror characters of all time with its psychotic killer doll, Chucky. Orion Pictures will release Child's Play nationwide through United Artists Releasing on June 21, 2019. This news comes from Bear McCreary's Twitter.