Chucky is on the loose in the latest Child's Play Remake trailer. We were treated to our first look at the new Buddi doll earlier this week, complete with a big knife. He doesn't look as menacing as the original Chucky, but he has a pretty good voice provided by iconic Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, who once voiced the villainous doll for an episode of Robot Chicken, though the actor forgot he had done the voice until someone on social media reminded him. Hamill is taking over for Brad Dourif, who has provided the Chucky voice since the beginning.

The cards have pretty much been stacked against the Child's Play remake since it was announced. The first Child's Play teaser trailer did not provide a look at Chucky and horror fans were pretty bummed on the studio for going forward and making the movie while creator Don Mancini is still out keeping the franchise alive. However, things took a bit of a change for the positive when it was revealed Mark Hamill was on board to provide the voice of Chucky for the remake. Hamill has an extensive background in voice acting and is probably best-known for providing the voice of the Joker.

Now we have Mark Hamill's voice and Chucky on full display in the Child's Play remake trailer. It is different and it's still going to be hard for a lot of horror fans to take in, but the studio is more than likely hoping to get a new generation of younger Chucky fans on board with the remake. With that being said, it's going to be interesting to see how horror fans of all ages react to seeing the new version of Chucky out on the prowl.

In addition to Mark Hamill as Chucky, the Child's Play remake also stars Aubrey Plaza as a mother who gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The remake costars Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry. Plaza and Henry had a lot of fun during the making of the movie, often pulling pranks on the young cast and posting them to social media. The movie was written by Tyler Burton Smith and directed by Lars Klevberg, who declares the original Child's Play to be one of his favorite movies.

In today's current landscape, the Child's Play remake fits right in. However, it is unclear as to how it will do when it hits theaters on June 21st. There are many horror fans who will side with Don Mancini and don't want to have anything to do with a remake of one of horror's finest franchises. On the other hand, a new revamped Chucky could be a huge success that goes on to spawn a new franchise. Regardless of how everything pans out, you can check out the first full-length trailer for the Child's Play remake below, thanks to Orion Pictures.