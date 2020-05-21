For the first time in the history of the Child's Play series, Chucky is making his way to the small screen for a TV show. Syfy picked up the show, simply titled Chucky, for a full season last year, with franchise creator Don Mancini behind the project. Now, Mancini has dished new details about what to expect when the killer doll makes his return.

Don Mancini is hosting an online watch party on May 21 of the original Child's Play. In an interview discussing the event, the filmmaker also talked quite a bit about the show. First off, he teased that they are hoping to keep it scary, more in line with the original movie. Plus, he teases that some familiar faces will be showing up as well. Here's what Mancini had to say about it.

"With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films. But at the same time, continue on with this ever-expanding tapestry of consistent story that we've spun over the course of seven movies and 30-some years. I think fans are really gonna love to see the new characters that we introduce into this realm and just to see how they came off of our classic characters. Not just Chucky, but some of the others that you may be hoping to see. There's a good chance they may turn up."

Jennifer Tilly previously confirmed her return as Tiffany, and we will also hear Brad Dourif once again as the voice of Chucky. The other good news for fans of the movies is that Don Mancini assures it will be "pretty much 100 percent puppetry." So they will be using minimal CGI to bring Chucky to life again. The creator had also previously confirmed that this will be picking up in the aftermath of 2017's Cult of Chucky. So it won't be a reboot. It will also be ignoring the events of last year's big screen Child's Play reboot, which Mancini was not involved in.

Very basically, the show centers on a quiet American town that is thrown into chaos when a certain doll pops up at a yard sale. Digging more into what the show will be about, Don Mancini says it will explore what it's like to be a kid in the modern age. He also promises that we will get some innovation on Chucky's part, in terms of his skillset.

"One thing I think I can probably safely say is that it's a look at what it means to be a kid today in the 21st century, as distinct from what it was like to be a kid in the 1980s, when we first showed up on the scene. That's one thing I think people can look forward to and thinking about: 'How does Chucky operate in a world where kids spend so much of their time on social media?', for example."

"Playing video games, interacting with one another on social media as opposed to in a park, which is what we might have depicted 30 years ago. I think the prospect of seeing Chucky sharpen his skills and add to his toolbox, some of the technical goodies that we have at our disposal now, that's something I think people will find pretty interesting. It's so important to give Chucky new weapons, new strategies, and new targets, new goals... Chucky has a different goal in the TV show than he's ever had before, and it's specifically something that is designed to evoke something that's going on in the zeitgeist today."

There is no word currently on when Chucky will make it to air. Production is currently shut down throughout the business, so it is quite likely that we won't see it until sometime in 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Syfy Wire.