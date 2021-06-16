Disney has released the key art and the opening title sequence for Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life, along with its new premiere date for the streamer on July 28. A departure from other incarnations of the characters, like the ones seen in Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, this new series features non-verbal versions of the titular chipmunks. The opening title sequence provides a peek at the show's style of animation and brand of humor, and you can get a feel for it yourself by watching the footage below.

The logline for Chip 'n Dale: Park Life reads: "Comprised of three seven-minute stories, each episode follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they're best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small."

Disney also promises that Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life is "filled with laugh-out-loud cartoon comedy, wacky adventures and heartfelt storytelling." The series is produced by Xilam Animation with Marc du Pontavice serving as executive producer/producer and Jean Cayrol as director. Vincent Artaud is the series composer.

There's other Chip 'n Dale content in the works at the House of Mouse. A live-action, CGI-animated hybrid movie based on Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is officially in development as well. Akiva Schaffer directs using a screenplay by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, with Barry Schwartz conceiving the story. The voice cast includes John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale. Its story will reportedly follow Chip and Dale re-teaming to save a friend from video piracy years after Rescue Rangers has ended.

Filming on the Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie began in March, and the movie will reportedly debut exclusively on Disney+ in the spring of 2022. The movie's official logo has been revealed, as has confirmation that Seth Rogen will be making a cameo appearance, but no footage has yet been released. An image of the clapboard from the set was previously shared on The Lonely Island's Instagram account, as Schaffer and Samberg are a part of the comedy trio along with Jorma Taccone.

The original Rescue Rangers series aired from 1989 to 1990. It followed the chipmunk pals as they team up with their friends Gadget Hackwrench, Monterey Jack, and Zipper to launch their own detective agency. The series lasted for three seasons, but for decades, it would remain a popular staple with Disney fans.

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 28, which is a short delay from its previously announced date of July 23. A 12-episode series, each installment will then debut weekly. In the meantime, fans can watch every episode of their classic cartoon series Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers on the streamer. The new key art and opening title sequence video come to us from Disney+ on YouTube.