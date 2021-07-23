Disney+ is bringing back another pair of classic characters in this brand new series premiering July 28th. Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life is a whole new series with a lot of familiar faces. It follows the famous two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale as they are living the good life in a big city park. Of course based on their history these two will take on the big city in their own special way. ﻿

The two won't be alone on these adventures as they are joined by Pluto, Butch Donald Duck ( of course) and other famous Disney characters through the series. This Disney+ original series is ready to release with 12 episodes, each one having three seven minutes shows in the actual episode . This will also be the duos fourth animated series. Xilam Animation is behind this new show with executive producer Marc du Pontavice, and director Jean Cayrol as Director, with Vincent Artaud serving as the series composer.

Although it has been awhile since we last saw these two running around. Disney is also currently working on a live-action/CGI hybrid film version of Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers. Currently ﻿this is still set for a spring 2022 release. This new project will feature the voices of Saturday Night Live alums Andy Samberg and John Mulaney as the duo. Right now Production is currently underway and now trailer release date has been set. ﻿

Chip 'n" Dale﻿ were created in 1943 by The Walt Disney Company. Their names are actually a pun on the name of the 18th-century cabinet maker and furniture designer Thomas Chippendale. That idea was suggested by Bill "Tex" Henson, a story artist at the studio. ﻿Their first appearance however was in Private Pluto in 1943 but their office appearance was in 1947.Chip 'n' Dale also had their own comic book title. As well as numerous appearances on the Mickey Mouse Club. ﻿

﻿For most of their adventures they are usually paired with Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Pluto. But have played characters in most of the holiday specials as well as Duck Tales plus many more before landing the lead role on Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers in which they played detectives. ﻿

The two also appeared in several video games such as, the Rescue Rangers spin-off video game that was produced for the Nintendo Entertainment System by Capcom in 1990. And in 1993 they came out with "Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers: The Adventure in Nimnul's Castle" a DOS game produced by Hi-Tech Expressions, Inc. Also Mickey's ToonTown and Kingdom Hearts. ﻿

It should be noted that unlike other versions of these characters, the series will be non-verbal which is a little bit of a throwback to some of their original cartoons. Either way it's an opportunity for Disney+ to introduce the pair to a whole new generation as well as continue the nostalgia factor for many parents who will no doubt be watching, even if they don't want to. ﻿