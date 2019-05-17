Disney's Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is finally moving forward after years of talk. In January 2014, the movie was first announced as a live-action/CGI hybrid movie similar to Fox's Alvin & the Chipmunks big screen franchise. However, there has not really been any news since it was first announced and Disney fans were beginning to wonder if it was ever going to happen. Now, it has been revealed that Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer will helm the project.

The Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie will reportedly not be an origin story. Instead, it will be, "meta, something self-referential, and cool." Cool is a relative term and fans will be the ones to ultimately decide in the end. With that being said, having Akiva Schaffer, one-third of Lonely Island (comedy team also featuring Andy Samberg and Jorma Tacoma), is a good start, which could lend itself to some pretty unique situations and possibly something a bit more extreme than what we would normally expect from Disney.

Dan Gregor and Doug Mand wrote the script for the Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie, but the details are being kept under wraps for now. David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman (The Muppets, Beauty and the Beast) are producing the project, but it is unclear where the project is going to end up. While the obvious thought is for the big screen, the project could very well end up on the Disney+ streaming platform, which launches in November. The project could really end up in either of those two places when all is said and done, so we'll just have to wait and what ends up happening.

Chip 'n Dale were first introduced by Disney in 1943, but it wasn't until the late 1980s that they received a much-needed makeover. The result was the Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers TV series, which ran for three seasons and then for over a decade in syndication. The show was very popular and Disney fans have been wondering about the movie for at least five years now. There is still no production start date available or a release date. However, this should change in the near future since we finally have a director and script.

Akiva Schaffer is known for some pretty crazy humor with Lonely Island. The trio wrote some of Saturday Night Live's most iconic digital shorts. Schaffer served as a co-director on the group's Pop Star and the Hulu comedy PEN15. It's going to be very interesting to see what the director brings to the table for the Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie. As for who will star in the live-action/CGI hybrid, that is also a mystery for the time being. Hopefully Disney will make some official announcements in the next few months. For now, fans should just be happy there has been any kind of update. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie news.