It has been revealed that the upcoming Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers live-action movie is coming to Disney+. It has also been revealed that the movie will begin production in spring 2021. It is believed that the original voice cast including Tress MacNeille (Chip and Gadget), Corey Burton (Dale and Zipper), and Jim Cummings (Monterey Jack) are returning for the movie, but that has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney at this time.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is set to be directed by Akiva Schaffer who says the movie will be "meta, something self-referential, and cool." Schaffer did not go into further details, but the live-action movie will not be an origin story, nor a detective agency story. With one third of The Lonely Island involved, one can assume that it will be more on the humorous side of the spectrum. Dan Gregor, Doug Mand, and Barry Schwartz wrote the latest draft of the Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie. David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman (The Muppets) are producing the project.

In the original Rescue Rangers animated series, which aired 65 episodes between 1989 and 1990, Chip and Dale were featured as the owners of a detective agency that solve crimes together. They appeared alongside pilot/mechanic Gadget, Monty, and Zippe. As of now, there is no release date set for the live-action Rescue Rangers movie. However, with production set to begin early next year, one could imagine that the movie will arrive sometime in late 2021, or early 2022, as long as everything goes according to plan.

Chip and Dale were first introduced back in 1943, but they were given a makeover in the late 1980s, thanks to the original Rescue Rangers animated series. Although the show only ran for a year, it was very popular and remained to be when it hit syndication for the following decade. It's been a long time since fans have been able to see the duo together and Disney+ knows that the upcoming live-action movie will end being pretty big when all is said and done. The live-action movie was first talked about 5 years ago, so fans should be happy to know that the development process is moving forward.

The Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers live-action movie is not the only remake that Disney has on the schedule. Lilo and Stich and Robin Hood are currently in development after the success of Aladdin, The Lion King, and Beauty and the Beast. Almost all of the Disney live-action remakes have been hits at the box office, though they have divided fans who don't believe that the company should be going back to their classics and tarnishing them. The Dis Insider was the first to report on the live-action Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers production update. Hopefully official casting news will follow soon.