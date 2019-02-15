A Chris Cornell Documentary is on the way from Brad Pitt and Peter Berg. Cornell's widow, Vicky, is also a producer and Berg will direct the project, which is currently in development. The Soundgarden front man passed away nearly two years ago at the age of 52. As a singer, Cornell had impressive range that skipped octaves effortlessly, going from banshee scream to a low timbre, blowing away his peers to become one of the best front men in rock history. He and Pitt were good friends, so we should be in for a special treat when the documentary drops.

There is no release date scheduled for the Chris Cornell documentary, though it's not too hard to imagine that it will be out early next year. In January, Cornell's wife Vicky and his friends put on a tribute show in Los Angeles, which was set up to raise money for the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation and the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation. The concert was filmed and it is believed that some of the footage will end up in the finished documentary by director Peter Berg.

The Chris Cornell tribute show sold out in a matter of minutes and featured Soundgarden, Audioslave, Metallica, Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, Miley Cyrus, the Melvins, Fiona Apple, and many others. Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Tom Hanks, Courtney Cox, and other stars were seen watching the show from the side of the stage and mingling backstage. It was truly a special evening for one of rock's most legendary performers and for two great causes. Not much information about the documentary has been released as of this writing, but it will more than likely feature some of the best moments from the tribute concert.

Chris Cornell founded Soundgarden in 1984 with Kim Thayil and Hiro Yamamoto. Cornell was on the drums and singing while Thayil and Yamamoto played guitar and bass, respectively. Yamamoto left the band in 1989, two years before the band had its commercial breakthrough with the album Badmotorfinger. By this time, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron had joined the band as a powerful and unorthodox rhythm section. Soundgarden had its greatest success with 1994's Superunknown, which spawned the Grammy Award winning singles "Black Hole Sun" and "Spoonman."

Soundgarden broke up in 1997 and Chris Cornell started a successful solo career and later linked up with former Rage Against the Machine members to start Audioslave, which was another huge band. After that band ran its course, Cornell went back to being a solo artist before reuniting with Soundgarden in 2010. Throughout the last seven years of his life, Cornell got back together with his old bandmates and recorded a new record while still continuing his successful solo career. The front man had struggled with depression throughout most of his life and was found dead in a Detroit hotel room after a Soundgarden show. Cornell had hung himself. More news about the documentary is expected to drop soon, but expect an all-star list of cameos paying tribute to Cornell and his legacy. This news was first reported by Variety.