Comedian Chris D'Elia has been accused of sexual misconduct with underage females. Multiple women have come forward with screenshots of correspondence they had with D'Elia when they were under the age of 18. The comedian is accused of grooming these young women into meeting up with him, even after learning their real ages. These women have since pointed out the irony of D'Elia playing a pedophile on Netflix's You and now some of his stand-up and podcast bits have started to circulate.

22-year old Simone Rossi shared some screenshots from conversations she had with Chris D'Elia back in 2014. She was 16-years old at the time. "I still can't believe Netflix cast Chris D'Elia as the pedophile in Season [2] of You like the literal irony," she wrote in a lengthy thread. Rossi went on to say that she was, "groomed by a stand-up comedian twice [her] age," but they did not meetup because she had a boyfriend who was her own age. "I am also definitely not the only underage girl he did this to... F*** you Chris D'Elia and also Netflix I highly doubt casting this creep as a pedophile was a coincidence."

While Simone Rossi's correspondence with Chris D'Elia didn't get too far, other women have stepped forward with their own messages from the comedian when they were underage and they're considerably worse. D'Elia reportedly asked for nude images from these minors and asked them to come and "cuddle" with him. As of this writing, D'Elia has yet to respond to these sexual misconduct allegations and Netflix has declined to comment on the matter.

Chris D'Elia has also been accused of blackmailing one of these anonymous women with her nude photographs, though this time the woman was of age. This and the other allegations have people going back and looking at old tweets and quotes from stand-up specials. "I want to follow Miley Cyrus but I feel weird because she is underage. I'm 29. I can't follow a 16-year-old. Even on the internet," D'Elia tweeted in 2009. On an episode of his podcast, the comedian can be heard saying, "You ever see a f**king 14-year-old? She looks 30. There's no such thing as a 14-year-old girl anymore. They go from like, six, to 25."

In a deleted tweet, Chris D'Elia said, "Girls mature earlier than boys, but that's because you kind of HAVE to grow up when creepy old dudes are always trying to be inside of you." All of these old tweets are coming back to haunt the comedian as more young women step forward with their own stories of grooming from D'Elia when they were underage. Simone Rossi was the first to come forward and she opened up a floodgate of others coming forward, though not a lot of them have the screenshot evidence that Rossi has. You can check out Simone Rossi's lengthy Twitter thread below.

i still can’t believe netflix cast chris d’elia as the pedophile in season to of “you” like the literal IRONY — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

imagine getting owned by a 16 year old pic.twitter.com/wKTSx6ie5S — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age pic.twitter.com/xq7XDrat8i — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

for the longest time i thought it was embarrassing for ME that i was interacting with this older man but he was the one who DM’d me on twitter and was the one who was twice my age and was the one that used the power imbalance between us to his advantage so f*ck chris d’elia — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

i am also definitely not the only underage girl he did this too. just an FYI. — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

When I was a brand new comic, one of Delia's best friends warned me to never send Chris nudes bc he made them into memes and showed to other male comics at shows. Looks like some of those memes were probably of underage girls. No wonder I don't miss comedy yet. https://t.co/G8vTtEc3d3 — Emma Arnold (@iamaroadtrip) June 17, 2020

fuck you @chrisdelia. you solicited nudes from minors while u were in vancouver and tried to fuck my friend when we were 16, and when i called u out on twitter you told her you’d ruin her life if i didn’t delete it. absolute pedophile scumbag — meg (@badhandjob) June 17, 2020

I want to follow Miley Cyrus but I feel weird because she is underage. I'm 29. I can't follow a 16 year old. Even on the internet. — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) June 19, 2009

"Checking In" on Foursquare is basically just begging strangers to come rape you. — Chris D'Elia (@chrisdelia) August 5, 2010