Chris Evans is celebrating his 40th birthday with some well wishes from his Avengers co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt. In 2019, the three actors all appeared together for what could be the final time in the blockbuster sequel Avengers: Endgame. Chris Evans seemingly retired from the MCU with Steve Rogers passing on the shield to Sam Wilson, but Hemsworth and Pratt were already back on set together this year for the production of Thor: Love and Thunder.

On Evans' 40th birthday, Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to post an image of himself chumming it up with Pratt on the Thor: Love and Thunder set. The Thor actor can be seen with the widest grin you ever saw while Pratt, aka Star-Lord, flashes a thumbs up along with his pearly whites. In the caption, Hemsworth says, "Happy 40th birthday Chris Evans, you'll always be number 1 in my book."

In 2018, Evans appeared to announce his retirement from playing Captain America when Avengers: Endgame was wrapped. In a post on Twitter, the actor said that it was an "emotional day" and that "playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor." New rumors of Evans nearing a new deal with Marvel to return in another Captain America movie surfaced in January, though Evans tweeted at the time that the report was "news" to him. It has since been reported Anthony Mackie will star in the next Captain America with Sam Wilson taking over the moniker.

News to me????????‍♂️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

There's plenty more to see of Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in the MCU, conversely. As seen in the image above, the pair recently wrapped filming on Thor: Love and Thunder. The sequel will also guest star the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, including Pratt, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn. Also starring in Thor 4 are Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, and Russell Crowe as Zeus.

Meanwhile, Pratt will return with his fellow Guardians cast for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Shooting for the sequel is scheduled to begin later this year for a planned 2023 release. During the shoot, James Gunn and the cast will also be making a Christmas special, which will be canonical with the MCU and set between the events of Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will follow the next year with a premiere date of May 5, 2023. In the interim, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will hit Disney+ in laet 2022. As for Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie, that movie doesn't yet have a release date, but the events leading up to the movie can be seen in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In any case, let us also join Pratt and Hemsworth in wishing Chris Evans a happy birthday. The above photo comes to us from Chris Hemsworth on Instagram.