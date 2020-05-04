Avengers: Endgame star Chris Evans decided to give his beloved dog Dodger a haircut while stuck indoors. It did not end very well for the poor dog. The weather is warming up and some dogs need their summer trims to stay cool. However, dog groomers aren't exactly an essential business at the moment, so Evans had to take matters into his own hands. Evans is great at playing Captain America on the big screen and saving the world, but he is not a professional dog groomer. It appears that sticking to acting would be the safe bet from here on out.

Chris Evans posted a picture of Dodger with a pretty botched haircut. The poor dog's coat has certainly seen better days, though he's more than likely a lot more comfortable at the moment. Dodger is a social media star, thanks to all of the pictures and videos that Evans posts of him, so hopefully his fans will understand why he looks a little tweaked. Evans had this to say.

"I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn't seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great)."

People all over the world have been taking on their own hair cutting needs, with similar results. Cutting hair is not as easy as it looks, even if one just wants to shave their head or trim their bangs. Thankfully, businesses across North America are slowly starting to open, which means barbers and salons are coming soon, so just hang in there a bit longer and let a professional take care of it.

Chris Evans recently announced a reunion with his Avengers co-stars for charity. Evans is setting up one private Zoom call with Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, and one lucky winner. In addition to hanging out with everybody virtually, games will be played too. Earth's Mightiest Heroes did a virtual reunion over the weekend for the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards, which was a huge surprise for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

Chris Evans is done playing Captain America on the big screen for the time being. He and Robert Downey Jr. decided that Avengers: Endgame was the right time to call it, even though they knew people would be pretty bummed about it. Since then, Evans starred in Rian Johnson's critically acclaimed Knives Out and is now starring in Apple's Defending Jacob series. While he tried his hand at dog grooming, it looks like that may have been a one and done type of situation. At least that's what Dodger is hoping. You can check out the botched haircut above, thanks to Chris Evans' Twitter account.