Chris Evans has revealed his favorite scene from Avengers: Endgame. Evans, who plays Steve Rogers, aka Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of the true pillars of the franchise and has had more than his share of memorable moments on screen over the years. More than a few of them coming during Avengers: Endgame. Yet, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that Evans' favorite scene is the one that has twice as much of him in it. Literally.

The reveal came as part of a brief video Chris Evans filmed to help promote the home video release of Avengers: Endgame. The movie is already available on Digital HD and will be hitting Blu-ray/DVD and 4K Ultra HD for physical media lovers this week. In the video, Evans says, "So my favorite scene from Avengers: Endgame is..." then it cuts to the scene in question, which takes place during the so-called time heist, where the heroes are traversing time in order to get their hands on the Infinity Stones before Thanos can, chronologically speaking.

During a crucial point in the movie. Steve Rogers from the present timeline runs into himself from the time during the battle of New York, as seen in 2012's The Avengers. The two then get into a rather epic battle, going toe-to-toe, or shield-to-shield rather, in what easily become one of the most memorable fight scenes from the entire movie. It also has one of the movie's best callbacks, with the 2012 Steve Rogers saying Cap's catchphrase, "I can do this all day." To which, the current timeline Rogers has the perfect reply, given his knowing and frustrated state.

"Yeah, I know. I know."

Directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame, to say the very least, has become a rather huge success. The follow-up to last year's Infinity War managed to win over critics and fans alike, which was a very tall order, given the high expectations placed upon it, not to mention the balancing act of trying to satisfyingly tie up all of these various storylines. In the end, the movie wound up grossing $2.79 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing movie of all time. The record was previously held by James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar, which held the record for the better part of a decade.

As those many storylines go, Captain America was given a very satisfying conclusion to his overall MCU story arc. Steve got to live out his life with Peggy Carter in the past and became a happy, old man. Granted, that created some confusion as to how the MCU's version of time travel works overall. But, narratively speaking, it was a tearjerker for many fans. Those who wish to pick up Avengers: Endgame can grab a digital copy now or scoop up a physical copy on Tuesday, August 13. Feel free to check out the video from Marvel's Instagram below.