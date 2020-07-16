The world has a real-life Avenger living in Wyoming. 6-year old Bridger is being hailed as a hero by some of the world's biggest Marvel names, including Chris Evans. The Captain America actor sent the boy a video message and promised to send him something that any hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe fan would be over the moon about. Bridger has gone viral over the past few days for saving his sister from a dog attack.

Bridger jumped in front of his 4-year old sister in order to keep a charging dog from attacking her. He required 90 stitches after the dog bit his face. When asked why he stood in front of his sister, Bridger said, "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me." The 6-year old's aunt, Nicole Noel Walker, decided to share Bridger's story on social media and tagged various superheroes to send her nephew some hopeful messages. Chris Evans was one of the first to respond and he sent a touching video. You can read what he had to say to Bridger below.

"I'm sure you've heard a lot of this over the last couple of days, but let me be the next one to tell you, pal, you're a hero! What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you... I'm going to track down your address and I'm going to send you an authentic Captain America shield because, pal, you deserve it. Keep being the man you are. We need people like you. I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down."

Bridger is going to receive a real Captain America shield from the Avengers movies. The 6-year old started to smile once he figured out what was happening during the video, while wearing his very own Captain America costume. Nicole Noel Walker says that others have reached out, including someone from the Spider-Man camp, though she did don't say who. Hulk/Bruce Banner actor Mark Ruffalo messaged Bridger, via text. He had this to say.

"Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this... People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn't dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known. With Admiration... Mark Ruffalo"

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson left a comment stating that she was going to reach out to Bridger through direct messaging and The Dark Knight Rises star Anne Hathaway sent some words of encouragement too. "I'm not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one," she said. "I can only hope I'm half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks."

Bridger's heroic story is only starting to spread, which means more superheroes will more than likely be reaching out to him over the next few days. The Flash star Grant Gustin commented and said, "What an amazing big brother superhero!!" and his co-star Robbie Amell who plays Firestorm, added, "A real hero. Get better soon Bridger" In the meantime, Bridger does have a lot of healing to do, so hopefully he gets a chance to relax and enjoy all of his superhero messages. You can see Nicole Noel Walker's original Instagram post below, while checking out Chris Evans' message above.