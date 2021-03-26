The MCU is the most successful franchise of all time, and Chris Evans played one of the cornerstones of the franchise for over a decade in the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America. The character had one of the most satisfying arcs in the whole of the MCU, and Evans received a great deal of love from fans for his take on Steve. In a recent interview, the actor was asked if he would have liked to take a shot at another MCU character besides Steve, and Evans chose to go with his character's vitriolic best bud Tony Stark aka Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr.

"You know, I'll say... I mean, I'll say [Robert] Downey [Jr.], Iron Man ... The paychecks would be nice, but just the role is so fun. The role is, you know, he's the engine, he's the life. But I suppose that's kind of signing up for failure. I don't think there's anything anyone on this planet could do that would somehow improve upon what Downey's done, you know what I mean? I don't consider that a role that's gonna be like a James Bond or a Superman or Batman, that somehow other people get a bite at the apple. He's Iron Man, the end."

Evans' opinion that no other actor could replace Downey as Iron Man is one that is shared by many MCU fans. Just as they feel that no other actor will be able to play Captain America as well as Evans. So much so that when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently introduced a new Captain America played by Wyatt Russell, Twitter was flooded with hashtags of #NotMyCaptainAmerica.

Recently, there were rumors that Chris Evans was in talks to return to the MCU as Steve Rogers. But the actor himself put an end to the rumors on Twitter. In the past, Evans has explained that he feels that Steve's journey in the MCU ended on such a high note, that going back to the character simply as a cash grab would be an act of disservice to Captain America's journey.

"It was a great run and we went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in my opinion. It was such a good experience and I think it's better left that way. It's not a hard no, but it's not an eager yes either. I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you're going to revisit it, it can't be a cash grab. It can't be just because the audience wants to be excited. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? A lot of things would have to come together."

While Chris Evans appears to have permanently moved on from the role of Steve Rogers, the actor clearly still has a lot of affection for the MCU, a fact that gives fans hope that he will eventually return to the franchise, if not in a leading capacity then perhaps for a quick, Stan Lee-style cameo.