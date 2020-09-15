Chris Evans has finally addressed the nude photo leak that occurred over the weekend. The actor, best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, accidentally revealed an explicit image to his Instagram followers. Though the image in question received a great deal of attention, Evans had yet to publicly respond to the snafu. Until now. Taking to Twitter, in addition to speaking with Tamron Hall on her talk show, the actor has opened up about the situation.

First up, Chris Evans took to Twitter to lightly address the elephant in the room. Evans didn't directly mention the image, though he made an obvious allusion to what happened and used the opportunity to make light of the situation. The Captain America star asked his followers to vote in the upcoming election, now that he had managed to garner a lot of attention. Which sounds just like something Steve Rogers might do, though we doubt the time challenged Avenger would find himself in such a pickle.

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️....



VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

"Now that I have your attention.... vote Nov 3rd!!!"

In the replies, his Knives Out co-star Jamie Lee Curtis replied saying, "My boy! Proud of him. Got my attention!" At the very least, it seems Chris Evans has a sense of humor about the situation. More recently, he appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to discuss the issue more directly. When the subject first came up, Evans joked, "Something happened this weekend?" While not diving too deep into the matter, Evans had this to say.

"It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. Things happen. It's embarrassing but you gotta roll with the punches. I will say, I have pretty fantastic fans who came to my support."

Indeed, many fans over the weekend offered support to Chris Evans, as opposed to exploiting the leaked image. Quite a few people on Twitter began flooding the platform with wholesome images of Evans to help drown out any screenshots of the leaked image in question. Evans' Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo also offered his support, saying the following.

"Chris Evans Bro, while Trump is in office there is nothing you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining."

It seems Chris Evans is taking the whole thing in stride and is handling it as well as anyone could expect to. Meanwhile, Evans remains busy following the release of last year's Avengers: Endgame, which served as an end to his time as Captain America. The actor recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob. He also has a couple of big projects on his to-do list, including the Little Shop of Horrors remake, as well as an upcoming movie about the Bermuda Triangle, with Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson at the helm. You can check out the flip from The Tamron Hall Show, as well as the initial response from Chris Evans' Twitter for yourself.

My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention! — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) September 15, 2020

“Look, it was a very interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. Things happen, it’s embarrassing, you’ve got to roll with the punches.”

- @ChrisEvans on @TamronHallShowpic.twitter.com/1euV7el21C — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) September 15, 2020

instead of sharing chris evans nudes, let’s just not do that💕 share these instead✨✨ pic.twitter.com/g4Jqqexgcw — kiarra (@kiarrascharli) September 15, 2020

#chrisevans is trending because he just keeps looking so good in sweaters! pic.twitter.com/NbKfl5L2ex — opulent slum queen of the Apocalypse (@marshmellowkat) September 13, 2020

The only reason why Chris Evans is trending rn pic.twitter.com/W7M66Mrf2I — Chris Evans Fan (@ltsChrisEvans) September 13, 2020

The only pictures of Chris Evans that need to be trending🥰#ChrisEvanspic.twitter.com/eZKApw3wcB — Shekiba (@shekibaaz) September 13, 2020

The only Chris Evans photos I wanna see today. He. Is. A. King pic.twitter.com/METULrCENs — MatJoe (@Melakalan) September 13, 2020