President Trump started his day just like any other, firing off a bunch of tweets in the early morning. When one writes as much as Trump, you're bound to make a mistake here and there, which the president did this morning when he misspelled the word "counsel." Now, counsel is a word that Trump is very familiar with, especially the White House Counsel. While he may not read that word all of the time, he at least hears it many times a day. So, Captain America star Chris Evans decided to help the president out with his spelling trouble.

It should be noted that the dude who plays Captain America is not a big fan of Donald Trump and is often criticizing the president on social media. Today's spelling lesson was more of the same from the actor. Evans claims that the president doesn't read while calling him "Biff," as in Biff Tannen from the Back to the Future franchise. Evans had this to say.

"It's counsel, Biff. The word is counsel. I was trying to comprehend how in the world a man, even as moronic as you, can misspell a word he probably reads fifty times a day. But then it dawned on me, you probably only hear the word. You don't read sh*t. And we all know it."

This isn't the first time that Chris Evans has poked fun at Donald Trump on social media and called him Biff. Evans has compared the president to a 6-year old wearing a Burger King crown, while calling him a narcissist "meatball." As for this morning's tweet storm, Harry Potter author, also a critic of the president, J.K. Rowling poked fun at Trump's tweet style, and constructed her own tweet, complete with misspellings and poor grammar.

As for the nickname Biff, Back to the Future 2 writer Bob Gale revealed in 2015 that the character of Biff Tannen is based on Donald Trump. Biff's 27-floor casino is based off of Trump Tower, which was constructed in 1984. Biff's portrait of himself in his office is also based on Trump and so is his hairstyle, which is probably the most recognizable trait. However, not even Gale knew how right-on they'd be with Biff's political takeover in the sequel.

While plenty of people take pleasure in pointing out the grammatical errors in President Donald Trump's tweets, the Merriam Webster dictionary Twitter account has turned it into a part of their job description. Chris Evans takes his Captain America role seriously, but nowhere near as seriously as he takes his politics. While Trump doesn't normally respond to Evans and his tweets towards the president, his son Donald Jr. often replies and falls on deaf ears. You can check out the latest grammar lesson for President Donald Trump from the entertainment industry below, thanks to Chris Evans' Twitter account.

