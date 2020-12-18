Chris Farley's name is trending on social media as fans pay tribute to the late comedian on the 23rd anniversary of his passing. A one-of-a-kind performer, Farley was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s, starring on Saturday Night Live for several years and appearing in many popular comedy movies. He was just 33 years old when he passed away in 1997, and 23 years later, the legendary funnyman is still being celebrated by fans across the world.

"It's really been 23 years today since the man, the legend, Chris Farley died?" says a fan on Twitter. "I am 1000% going to watch Almost Heroes sometime later today. It's my all time favorite Farley movie."

It’s really been 23 years today since the man, the legend, Chris Farley died? 💔💔💔



I am 1000% going to watch Almost Heroes sometime later today. It’s my all time favorite Farley movie. pic.twitter.com/bZspupMJUA — 🌕🦇Fɾσɱ Jҽʂʂι ƚιʅ Dαɯɳ🔪🩸 (@JessiDawn) December 18, 2020

"I honestly was in a 3-day funk when Chris Farley died. I'm still not over his loss," one fan writes.

I honestly was in a 3-day funk when Chris Farley died. I’m still not over his loss. https://t.co/4YrFxi3OmR — Jody (@jodykann) December 18, 2020

"Chris Farley passed away on this day in 1997. He'll forever be missed," says another tweet.

Chris Farley passed away on this day in 1997. He'll forever be missed. #RIPpic.twitter.com/lRj1vYvfHl — DoYouRemember? (@DoYouRemember) December 18, 2020

Another fan remembers Farley by posting a photo of his final resting place from a previous visit, which was an emotional experience. He writes: "A few years ago I travelled to Madison, Wisconsin, to pay my respects to the legendary Chris Farley. It was tough to be there. I loved him and cried a lot during the hour I spent in his final resting place. Rest In Peace Chris (February 15, 1964 - December 18, 1997). I miss you."

A few years ago I travelled to Madison, Wisconsin, to pay my respects to the legendary Chris Farley. It was tough to be there. I loved him and cried a lot during the hour I spent in his final resting place. Rest In Peace Chris (February 15, 1964 – December 18, 1997). I miss you. pic.twitter.com/wwYz1aY2eA — Dan Reynish (@DanReynish) December 18, 2020

Meanwhile, another tweet includes a video of Farley delivering the original lines for the titular ogre in Shrek, pondering what could have been by writing, "A clip that always gives me all the feels. Wow. Imagine the impact Chris Farley would be having in Hollywood today. He passed away on this date 23 yrs. ago. He was set to play #Shrek and he would've been brilliant. He was the greatest."

A clip that always gives me all the feels. Wow. Imagine the impact Chris Farley would be having in Hollywood today. He passed away on this date 23 yrs. ago. He was set to play #Shrek and he would’ve been brilliant. He was the greatest. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/OnOBNnhWzF — K.C. Kantz (@TheKCKantz) December 18, 2020

Some of the very best Saturday Night Live sketches of the '90s featured Farley in memorable roles, including motivational speaker Matt Foley who "lives in a van down by the river." Farley was also known for co-starring with David Spade in the cult classic comedies Tommy Boy and Black Sheep before leading his own movie, Beverly Hills Ninja. He also appeared in other popular titles from the era like Wayne's World 1 & 2, Coneheads, Billy Madison, Airheads, Almost Heroes, and Dirty Work.

Farley's friend and SNL co-star Adam Sandler wrote and performed a tribute song for Farley in his 2018 Netflix special Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh. In the emotional song, Sandler shared his favorite memories of working with Farley, including the revelation that both were fired from SNL together. Sandler would later perform the song again when he returned to host SNL the next year. In recognition of Farley's remembrance day today, the video of Sandler performing the song is also floating around on social media.

There will never be another one like Chris Farley, whose legacy will live on forever. If you want to learn more about the legendary comedian, you can check out the 2015 documentary I Am Chris Farley on Paramount Network or by ordering it at the official website.

23 Years Ago Today We Lost One Of Funniest People Ever Remembering #ChrisFarley#RIPChrisFarleypic.twitter.com/hDc6u0EoaK — 121875®️ (@121875Raywwe1) December 18, 2020

“I used to think that you could get to a level of success where the laws of the universe didn't apply. But they do. It's still life on life's terms, not on movie-star terms...” - Chris Farley (died this day, December 18, 1997) #LegendsNeverDiehttps://t.co/k9avDk5uzOpic.twitter.com/wpob7NySXN — Mark Kido (@Mark_Kido) December 18, 2020

Chris Farley February 15th 1964 - December 18th 1997 pic.twitter.com/9XzSbJXOi7 — Andy (@AndyCandyF) December 18, 2020

Remembering comedian/actor Chris Farley who we lost on this day December 18th, 1997 at the age of 33. https://t.co/phtXDzagBqpic.twitter.com/6U82Edd1TE — 107.5 The Breeze (@1075TheBreeze) December 18, 2020

Chris Farley died 23 years ago today RIP — . (@CoteyDurci) December 18, 2020

R.I.P Chris Farley. Huge inspiration of mine.



1964-1997. pic.twitter.com/D1BnmuXfZz — Astonish Gold EP #VKGold (@GoldEP_) December 18, 2020

#OnThisDay in 1997:



Actor and comedian Chris Farley died of a drug overdose, aged just 33.



He was best known for his characters on Saturday Night Live as well as the movies ‘Tommy Boy’, ‘Black Sheep’ and ‘Beverly Hills Ninja’. #90s#OTD#ChrisFarleypic.twitter.com/WtrckQRntN — The 90s Files 💾 (@The90sFiles) December 18, 2020

hey ,,,, i love chris farley :o3 i hope he's making people feel motivated and giggly up in heaven,,, take a little moment to think about him today,,, — 🌈🧸 clifford 🧸🌈 (@biIImcneaI) December 18, 2020