Chris Farley's name is trending on social media as fans pay tribute to the late comedian on the 23rd anniversary of his passing. A one-of-a-kind performer, Farley was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s, starring on Saturday Night Live for several years and appearing in many popular comedy movies. He was just 33 years old when he passed away in 1997, and 23 years later, the legendary funnyman is still being celebrated by fans across the world.
"It's really been 23 years today since the man, the legend, Chris Farley died?" says a fan on Twitter. "I am 1000% going to watch Almost Heroes sometime later today. It's my all time favorite Farley movie."
"I honestly was in a 3-day funk when Chris Farley died. I'm still not over his loss," one fan writes.
"Chris Farley passed away on this day in 1997. He'll forever be missed," says another tweet.
Another fan remembers Farley by posting a photo of his final resting place from a previous visit, which was an emotional experience. He writes: "A few years ago I travelled to Madison, Wisconsin, to pay my respects to the legendary Chris Farley. It was tough to be there. I loved him and cried a lot during the hour I spent in his final resting place. Rest In Peace Chris (February 15, 1964 - December 18, 1997). I miss you."
Meanwhile, another tweet includes a video of Farley delivering the original lines for the titular ogre in Shrek, pondering what could have been by writing, "A clip that always gives me all the feels. Wow. Imagine the impact Chris Farley would be having in Hollywood today. He passed away on this date 23 yrs. ago. He was set to play #Shrek and he would've been brilliant. He was the greatest."
Some of the very best Saturday Night Live sketches of the '90s featured Farley in memorable roles, including motivational speaker Matt Foley who "lives in a van down by the river." Farley was also known for co-starring with David Spade in the cult classic comedies Tommy Boy and Black Sheep before leading his own movie, Beverly Hills Ninja. He also appeared in other popular titles from the era like Wayne's World 1 & 2, Coneheads, Billy Madison, Airheads, Almost Heroes, and Dirty Work.
Farley's friend and SNL co-star Adam Sandler wrote and performed a tribute song for Farley in his 2018 Netflix special Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh. In the emotional song, Sandler shared his favorite memories of working with Farley, including the revelation that both were fired from SNL together. Sandler would later perform the song again when he returned to host SNL the next year. In recognition of Farley's remembrance day today, the video of Sandler performing the song is also floating around on social media.
There will never be another one like Chris Farley, whose legacy will live on forever. If you want to learn more about the legendary comedian, you can check out the 2015 documentary I Am Chris Farley on Paramount Network or by ordering it at the official website.