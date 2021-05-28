Chris Hemsworth sports a matching set of '80s-style sweat bands in new images from behind-the-scenes of MCU sequel Thor: Love and Thunder, as the God of Thunder continues to demonstrate his adoration for the garish fashion of the iconic decade. Looking like a golden-haired '80s movie hero in the midst of an explosively sound-tracked montage (think Flashdance but with bigger biceps) both Thor and director Taika Waititi are clearly leaning evermore into the 1980s infused shenanigans that made their previous outing Thor: Ragnarok such a delight.

New Thor pics from behind the scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder!



(via Daily Mail: https://t.co/Qr4Sdif01C) pic.twitter.com/aDN8cvygkT — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) May 28, 2021

The flashy fashion Chris Hemsworth dons is certainly a statement, spotted while the actor filmed scenes for the Hollywood blockbuster at Sydney's Centennial Park. Thor's newfound affinity for 80s garms could be down to his adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy, with Hemsworth recently spotted wearing an '80s style leather jacket that evoked images of Michael Jackson's Thriller. The look is very Star-Lord, suggesting that Thor has had to raid Peter Quill's wardrobe while travelling across the cosmos with the superhero team. If any Marvel character is going to own a set of red-and-white sweatbands, it's Quill.

Filming on Thor 4 is now well underway, and while not many details have been officially confirmed, set images have offered up an abundance of clues regarding the direction of the Marvel sequel. Natalie Portman, who will reprise the role of Jane Foster in the movie, has been spotted filming what looks to be the sequence in which she gains the powers of the God of Thunder, and even wields Mjölnir, something which the actress has not been shy about discussing.

"I can't tell you that much. I'm really excited," Portman said previously. "I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side." The actress has even responded proudly to whether she will get to wield the coveted hammer in the movie saying, "I do, I do."

As well as some major changes for a returning Jane Foster, Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to bring back several familiar faces from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and even the amateur performers from 2017's Thor: Ragnarok including Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill who will be joined by Melissa McCarthy as the fake version of Hela.

If that were not already enough, Oscar-winner and The Dark Knight star Christian Bale is also on board as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, an extra-terrestrial warrior whose hatred of the gods leads him on a revenge mission across time and space. Bale will be joined by fellow Academy Award winner Russell Crowe, who was recently revealed to be playing Zeus, leading to much speculation that Hercules will also feature.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 6, 2022, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. These images come to us courtesy of The Daily Mail.