Taika Waititi celebrated Chris Hemsworth's birthday with a hilarious troll. The duo first collaborated on Thor: Ragnarok, which completely changed The God of Thunder on the big screen. Humor was brought to the forefront, along with a lot of color and heart. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, for the most part, were very happy to see a change of pace for Thor, while it reinvigorated Hemsworth's love of the role. Now, they're preparing to work together again on Thor: Love and Thunder, and MCU fans can't wait to see the team return.

Happy Birthday to my reason for living, @chrishemsworth. There's no one like you. pic.twitter.com/AvKJIjojlJ — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 12, 2020

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday, August 11th, and many friends and family members have been wishing him well online. Fellow Avengers Mark Ruffalo shared some behind-the-scenes images from the set of Avengers: Endgame to celebrate Hemsworth's birthday. However, Taika Waititi took a different approach. The director gushes, "Happy Birthday to my reason for living, @ChrisHemsworth. There's no one like you." While heaping all of the praise on the Thor actor, he included a picture of himself with Liam Hemsworth, Chris' younger brother instead.

Most Thor: Ragnarok enjoyed Taika Waititi's joke, but there are more than a few who think that the director was serious and used a wrong image on accident. Whatever the case may be, those who understand Waititi's sense of humor are loving it and even providing birthday wishes for Chris Hemsworth with other actors named Chris, like Star-Lord actor Chris Pratt. While the real Chris Hemsworth has yet to respond, he more than likely got a few laughs out of what Waititi shared on social media. He'll probably have something similar ready for Waititi's birthday, which is just in a few days (August 16th). It will be interesting to see if he decides to get some birthday revenge or not.

Taika Waititi is keeping his mouth shut about Thor: Love and Thunder, though he did just reveal that the script is finished and that he's going back around for some rewrites to tighten everything up. In a recent interview, he would neither confirm, nor deny, that Jane Foster's cancer storyline will be used in the sequel. As for Thor, it's also unclear if we'll see The God of Thunder back with his old toned and muscular body, or if he'll be back as the out of shape guy from Avengers: Endgame, but it seems that Waititi may be done with the out of shape jokes.

In addition to working on Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi is also working on an upcoming Star Wars movie, which is in the writing process. So far, we know next to nothing about the project since the director/writer is keeping everything under wraps. However, thanks to his involvement with The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans are pretty excited to see what he'll be bringing to the galaxy far, far away. While we wait to see, you can check out Taika Waititi's Twitter birthday troll above.

