Hollywood behemoth Chris Hemsworth is looking leaner and meaner in a new image, with the actor confirming that Netflix action movie sequel, Extraction 2, will begin filming very soon. "Six weeks out from shooting on Extraction 2 feelin good and ready," Hemsworth wrote in a caption alongside the intense workout image. "Shout out to my team at @centrfit for giving me all the tools I need for a bulletproof rig."

As expected, Chris Hemsworth is looking fighting fit for his return to the inevitably action-packed events of the Netflix follow-up. The continuation of the streaming giant's hugely popular Extraction franchise was finally confirmed with a teaser aired during the recent TUDUM online event. While it gave nothing away regarding Hemsworth's next adventure, it did show the actor surfacing from a river, revealing that the black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake did indeed survive the events of the first movie.

Released in April 2020, the first Extraction was directed by former stuntman Sam Hargrave and written by Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo. The moviefollows Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth as a black-market mercenary named Tyler Rake, who has been left with nothing to lose thanks to his long, violent career. While at his lowest ebb, Rake is given a chance at redemption when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord, but, in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.

While very little is currently known about the direction of the Netflix sequel, we do know that Joe Russo will once again be on script duty, with Sam Hargreave also expected to return to the director's chair. Russo has since provided a little insight into what audiences can expect from Tyler Rake's resurrection saying, "The mission is to up the scale on this one, both emotionally and physically." The writer has also teased that the movie will explore some of Tyler Rake's origin, revealing that Extraction 2"goes forward or backward in time," and that, "We left a big loose ending [in the first movie] that leaves question marks for the audience."

Russo has even teased further adventures beyond Extraction 2, not just for Hemsworth's character but for other character as well, with the Avengers: Infinity War director and Netflix hoping to spawn a shared universe for the streaming platform. "I'm still not gonna commit because I think it's more exciting to surprise people, but I will say this: we are working at building out a universe of films that could potentially explore some of the other characters from the first movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters," Russon revealed. "So if you're interested in David Harbour's character, you just may get to see him in a future Extraction movie."

So, thanks to Chris Hemsworth, we now know that shooting (both in the filmmaking sense and the bullet-flying one) will begin in just six weeks. Production was recently confirmed to have moved from a planned shoot in Australia to Europe, with the sequel now set to film in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. This comes to us courtesy of Chris Hemsworth's official Instagram}.