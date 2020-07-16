Chris Hemsworth has joined his fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Chris Evans, as well as quite a few other celebs, in praising six-year-old Bridger Walker. The young boy went viral recently for stepping in to protect his sister from a violent dog attack. Bridger sustained serious injuries during the attack but said "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me," per his parents, Robert and Teila Walker.

Taking to Instagram, Chris Hemsworth, star of Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame and Extraction, took the opportunity to send his well-wishes to Bridger Walker. Hemsworth called the boy brave, saying he did something not many others would have done. Here's what Hemsworth had to say.

"Hi there, guys, I just want to give a shout-out to a young kid named Bridger. He's six-years-old and recently a dog attacked him and his little sister, and he was incredibly brave. He did something that not a lot of people would do, he stood between the dog and his sister and took the full attack on himself. He received some pretty serious injuries to his head and his face, but afterwards, took his sister's hand and brought her to safety."

According to Bridger's parents, the boy and his four-year-old sister were playing at a friend's house in Wyoming earlier this month. While in the backyard, a dog attacked them. Bridger stepped in front of his sister, urging her to get to safety. Bridger saved his sister from harm but sustained major injuries himself. The dog, a German Shepherd mix, latched onto his cheek during the attack. Bridger needed a surgery that lasted nearly two hours and received roughly 90 stitches.

Bridger's aunt, Nicole Walker, shared an account of the story on Instagram recently, which has since gone viral. Other celebs such as The Dark Knight Rises star Anne Hathaway and Shazam star Zachary Levi have taken to social media to show support for him in recent days as well. Speaking further in his post, Chris Hemsworth said that they would love to have Bridger on the Avengers team.

"I just want to say, mate, you're an absolute inspiration. Your courage is beyond belief and we are all so impressed by you, and we're thinking of you. I know you're an Avengers fan and so myself and all the team, we'd be honored to have you on the team, and we love you and we're sending you our support. Stay strong and we'll talk to you soon, mate."

Chris Evans, known for his work as Steve Rogers in the MCU, previously shared a video in support of Bridger. In the video, the MCU actor promised to give the young boy an authentic Captain America shield. Bridger is a big Marvel fan and, while watching the video Evans made for him, was wearing a Captain America outfit. A picture of him in a Spider-Man outfit was also shared online. Be sure to check out the video from Chris Hemsworth's Instagram for yourself.

This young man is an ACTUAL superhero. Praying for his speedy recovery. nicolenoelwalker please tell him he’s now an honorary member of the shazammovie “Shazamily”. Hope I get to shake his hand some day. 🙌… https://t.co/DDsh3lMoB8 — Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) July 15, 2020