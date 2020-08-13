Extraction and Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth is an inspired choice to take on the role of Mr. America himself, Hulk Hogan, for Netflix's currently untitled Hulk Hogan Biopic. Whilst nobody is really questioning the casting, we are all wondering exactly what one of Hollywood's most handsome leading men will look like under the guise of The Hulkster, and, thanks to a face-swap app that has been doing the rounds, we now have a pretty good idea.

An idea of how Chris Hemsworth might look playing Hulk Hogan in a biopic pic.twitter.com/Flz4XqLywg — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) August 12, 2020

The Deepfake clip proves to be a wonderful demonstration of what Hemsworth will look like in the role, handlebar moustache and all. Shared on social media by Pro Wrestling Sheet's Editor-in-Chief, Ryan Satin, the short clip takes Hemsworth's photogenic face and crams onto the body of Hulk Hogan, creating a Hemsworth/Hogan hybrid that you will not be able to look away from, no matter how hard you try.

Chris Hemsworth has been discussing his dedication and preparation for the role recently, with the already hulking actor stating that he would be adding even more size to his large frame in order to be depict the WWE icon. "This movie is going to be a really fun project," he said. "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. Aside from his work in the gym, Hemsworth is working hard to get everything right for his performance, adding, "There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

"I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," Chris Hemsworth said, before noting that he will be dying his hair blonde and even adding in some balding (as well as the mustache, of course) in order to complete Hogan's trademark look.

Hemsworth is looking forward to relishing the opportunity to explore the bizarre world of wrestling on Netflix, with the actor saying how "fascinated" he is by the sport. He also mentioned at the time that, whilst he is excited about the project, he has yet to see a script. "Look, I haven't read a script yet. I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now," he said back in April. "I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are."

The as-yet-untitled Hulk Hogan movie will follow The Hulkster's rise through the Wrestling ranks during the 1980s and will likely cover the explosion of Hulkamania in the WWF during the Rock 'n' Wrestling Era. The movie will no doubt feature portrayals of other legends of the sport including the likes of Roddy Piper, King Kong Bundy, Andre The Giant, Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, and Sgt. Slaughter. The project was first announced back in February last year, with Joker's Todd Phillips rumored to direct, though as of now this is unconfirmed, with the rest of the cast remaining unknown. Currently, Netflix holds exclusive rights to the movie's release. This comes to us from Ryan Satin's official Twitter account.