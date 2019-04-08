Why yes, Chris Hemsworth would love to play James Bond. As would a great many other actors, so he may need to get in line, but the Aussie star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems ready to throw his hat in the ring. Will the man behind Thor be trading in his thunder for a stint in MI6? assuming the powers that be would be willing to invite him to the table, we can't totally rule it out at this point.

The press tour for Avengers: Endgame recently kicked off. Since the cast can't dish any spoilers about the movie, journalists are going to have to get creative with other questions they may want to ask the movie's stars. Case in point, Chris Hemsworth was recently asked about taking of the role of 007 once Daniel Craig finishes up his tenure. Here's what the 35-year-old actor had to say about it.

"When we were shooting Rush someone had said that and I thought, 'Cool, if this is my audition tape, then great.' I don't think you'll ever meet anyone who doesn't want to have a crack at James Bond. I'd love to do it."

Here's what we know for sure. Daniel Craig is calling it quits as the character after James Bond 25, which recently, finally started filming. It's set for release in April 2020. At that point, the producers will need to look for another actor to fill the role. So why not Chris Hemsworth?

This isn't the first time the star has expressed his desire to take on the part. But in both cases, he made it clear that he understands the role comes with a lot of pressure associated with it. Not to mention that it's a decision that is in the hands of a great many people that he can't really influence beyond expressing his desire. That's something he also addressed in the interview.

"That's up to so many elements and is way beyond myself; it's not one you can pitch yourself on to either. It's something that the community of Bond fans, [franchise producer] Barbara Broccoli and the whole crew there agree on, and it has to be a very organic decision from them. There have been a lot of names thrown out there and a lot of brilliant people can tackle that one."

Interestingly enough, one of those names is Tom Hiddleston, who happens to play his brother Loki in the MCU. Idris Elba, also associated with the Thor franchise as Heimdal, has been a major favorite for the part online, but he's personally debunked the idea several times. We'll have to see who emerges after James Bond 25 arrives. As for Chris Hemsworth, he's also set to star in Men In Black: International this summer which, if nothing else, proves he can sure as hell rock a suit. An important qualification for taking up the mantle of Bond. This news was first reported by Balance.