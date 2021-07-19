A crew of workers at a KFC restaurant in New South Wales, Australia, were in for a mighty surprise when Thor actor Chris Hemsworth paid a visit through the drive-thru for a large order of food. Hemsworth, who had been playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2011, recently wrapped filming on the sequel Thor: Love and Thunder. He is also preparing to play WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan in an upcoming Netflix biopic.

Enlarging his muscles to the size of Hogan's has meant putting a lot more food into his body, as the KFC employees recently learned firsthand. On an otherwise normal day at work, Hemsworth just happened to pull through the drive-thru where he reportedly ordered 15 original chicken pieces, a regular size Singer combo, and four regular popcorn chicken meals for a total of $72.25. Before heading out, Hemsworth snapped a photo with the KFC crew which has since made the rounds on social media.

📸 Chris Hemsworth com fãs no KFC na cidade de Murwillumbah, em Nova Gales do Sul na Austrália. Elas revelaram que ele pediu 15 pedaços de frango, 1 combo de zinger e 4 combos de pipoca. pic.twitter.com/MYNGLlW4rN — Chris Hemsworth Brasil (@ChrisHBrasil) July 18, 2021

As it turns out, Hemsworth has a penchant for picking up hefty orders out in public, often to the surprise of the employees. Per LadBible, he visited Chargrill Charlie's with his personal trainer Luke Zocchi a few months back and reportedly bought a Chicken Roll, a Whole BBQ Chicken, medium chips, and one large Rocket Man salad. Chargrill Charlie's co-owner Ryan Sher later addressed the Hemsworth spotting at the restaurant in a statement.

"It was a pleasure welcoming Chris and Luke into our Woollahra store," Sher said. "They were totally fuss-free, super friendly and great with our staff, taking photos with the team. It certainly made our day."

What's gotten Hemsworth to be so hungry these days is that he's worked tremendously hard over the past several months to make his body bigger than it's ever been before. He has shared various photos on Instagram of his workout sessions to reveal that his biceps are now rather monstrous in size. Another photo of Hemsworth posted online when Thor: Love and Thunder wrapped had fans especially stunned to see how large his muscles have grown.

Hemsworth is gearing up for a Hulkamania biopic for Netflix that will see him starring as Hulk Hogan at the peak of the pro wrestling legend's prime. Joker helmer Todd Phillips is on board to direct the movie, and his frequent collaborator Scott Silver is co-writing the script with John Pollono. Bradley Cooper is producing alongside Phillips. Hulk Hogan himself has also signed off on Hemsworth playing him, as the WWE Hall of Famer is even impressed with Hemsworth's biceps.

"My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack, looks like he could slam Andre brother," Hogan posted to Twitter along with a photo of Hemsworth.

My brother has that Hogan Pump on Jack,looks like he could slam Andre brother HH pic.twitter.com/VEscB93crm — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) June 3, 2021

The Hulkamania movie doesn't yet have a release date set at Netflix. Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to be released on May 6, 2022. For more of Hemsworth, the actor recently voiced Throg on the Disney+ series Loki and will next star in the upcoming sci-fi movie Escape from Spiderhead with Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. This news comes to us from LadBible.