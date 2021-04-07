The MCU is filled with beefcakes. But none of the cakes are beefier than Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. With each new Thor movie, Hemsworth's abs grew more defined, his arms became veinier, and his biceps bulged a little bit more. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, the actor revealed that the downtime necessitated by the global lockdown before he started filming Thor: Love and Thunder ensured that he is in the best physical condition of his life for the God of Thunder's latest adventure.

"This is probably the fittest and strongest I've been before all the Thors. Having this time at home meant I explored different methods, to see how I can manipulate my body with just the right amount of powerlifting and bodybuilding workouts."

With other superhero movie actors, you often get a sense that they are only hitting the gym due to a contractual obligation. But in Hemsworth's case, bodybuilding is clearly a life passion. The actor often updates his social media accounts with videos of his workouts and even created an app that helps people stay in shape. According to the actor, working out can be incredibly rewarding when done in the right manner.

"There's an aesthetic that the role requires. Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I'd probably be called a serious actor. The training across 10 years of doing it is a full-time job. That and then a 12-hour shooting day - it's real grind. It's incredibly rewarding, too - you have to look at it like a professional athlete."

Apart from playing a superhero, Hemsworth now has an added incentive to become bigger than he has ever been. The actor is set to play Hulk Hogan in a biopic, which means not only will Hemsworth have to pull off some intense wrestling moves, but he will have to physically look like one of the biggest and most iconic wrestlers of all time.

Now that both Iron Man and Captain America have exited the MCU, Hemsworth's Thor is the last main Avenger left from the early days of the series, and the actor's importance in the franchise has increased as well. As far as his next solo film is concerned, Hemsworth will have his plate full dealing with the latest developments in his cinematic mythology, which involve not only a female version of the God of Thunder aka Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman but also a formidable new villain called Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillen as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. The film arrives in theaters on May 6, 2022. This news comed from Telegraph in the UK.