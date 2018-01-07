Fans of Marvel have been going through a rollercoaster of emotion over the news that Disney acquired a large portion of Fox, leading many to wonder about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the possible inclusion of properties that once belonged to Fox. Though Hugh Jackman has already said that he's finished playing the Wolverine character, it hasn't stopped fans and actors from the MCU to dream about Wolverine joining up with the Avengers in the ultimate crossover. Thor actor Chris Hemsworth was recently asked who he'd like to team-up with from the Fox properties and he instantly answered Jackman's Wolverine character.

In a new interview with Screen Rant, Chris Hemsworth revealed that if he could team-up with anyone from the Fox Marvel properties, it would be Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. The answer is a popular one, since it seems that actors and fans alike would love to see Logan fighting side by side with the Avengers in their battle against Thanos. Hemsworth had this to say.

"I mean, Wolverine, just because I love that character, you know what I mean? I just love Hugh Jackman. Unfortunately, he died in the last movie, didn't he?"

Interestingly enough, Hugh Jackman himself said that he'd like to see Wolverine fighting with Captain America when he was doing press for Logan, early last year. As previously mentioned, Jackman is finished with the character and it's time to start thinking about a replacement.

Hugh Jackman first appeared as Wolverine in Bryan Singer's X-Men in 2000, and was one of the first big castings of the superhero movie explosion. The casting was long before Robert Downey Jr. started with the MCU and before Christian Bale stepped in to play the Dark Knight. It's going to take some time for fans to adjust to a world without Hugh Jackman portraying Wolverine, but nearly 20 years later, it's time to move on and give someone else a chance. Whoever the new actor is will have their work cut out for them since Jackman's shadow looms so large over the iconic character.

Though Fox and Disney may have reached a deal, the ramifications have yet to be truly researched. This could be a golden time for Disney and the Marvel Cinematic Universe with all kinds of crossovers that were never imaginable before. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has revealed that he already has ideas for the X-Men, so a new casting of Wolverine might not be as far away as we think. One thing that is for sure is that Hugh Jackman is done playing the character. Although, Daniel Craig once said that he'd rather slit his wrists than play James Bond again, so anything is possible.

Are we going to see Thor and Wolverine join forces? Maybe someday, but it will more than likely be two different actors in the roles because Hugh Jackman has retired the role and Chris Hemsworth is reportedly at the end of his contract. Thor might not even survive the battle with Thanos in the upcoming Infinity War and Avengers 4, so there might be bigger fish to fry. While we wait to see what happens with a new casting of Wolverine, check out Chris Hemsworth's dream of working with Hugh Jackman, courtesy of Screen Rant.