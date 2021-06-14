So it seems that not content with making the male population feel mostly inadequate when being Thor, Chris Hemsworth also wants to show how much of a powerhouse Adonis he is as...Chris Hemsworth. Yes, unlike the many candid shots of his guns and various workout routines while he trained for his return in Thor: Love and Thunder, this time he is seen pumping like a good 'un in an ad for Centr Power, a new training program that was designed by Hemsworth and his Thor team of trainers that goes on sale to the public this month. No, it doesn't mean Hemsworth will be turning up at your door to get you all hot and sweaty. Sorry, about that.

Chris Hemsworth posted the intense video on his Instagram, and commented, "I've had a lot of questions about my prep and training for Thor over the years. This time round I was fortunate enough to have a solid period at home to try a multitude of nutritional and training methods, to build the strongest version of myself and the character yet. From that I decided to design a fully guided program on how I achieved those results. Eat, train, sleep repeat! With our Centr Power program."

Bobby Holly Hanton, who is Hemsworth's Thor stunt double, has also had to follow the actor's strict and brutal regime to keep up with him, having previously said, ""Everyone is like 'Wow look at the size and him,' and I'm like yeah that's brilliant, I'm that guy's double,' so I text him, I'm like, 'Thanks very much dude, you've just made this even harder'.

"I train with him a lot," Hanton continued. "We train all the time. We're on the same diet regime and training. He's the biggest though he's ever been, so I have to be the biggest I've ever been, which is a challenge, but I'm up for it. Every two hours we are eating, it's become a chore. I don't enjoy eating at all. Every two hours, it's like get calories in, training twice a day, it's full-on."

He did however mention that despite looking the hero part, bulking up does have some adverse effects on the body. "We're training so much; we are packing on so much size, it's difficult on the body. I find carrying around the extra weight is difficult and hard to maintain on the ligaments. He's all good; look at him. He's a man mountain."

Of course, Hemsworth and his double haven't been the only ones chunking up for the fourth outing of Thor, Natalie Portman has also been preparing for her ascendance to the new God of Thunder, with on-set photos appearing during the movie's shoot of her with a much more built up appearance than we are perhaps used to. We will see all of them in their full glory when Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in cinemas on May 6th, 2022, but for now anyone wanting to attempt their shot at becoming a real life Thor, can pick up Hemsworth's training program later this month. Come and have a go if you think you're worthy.