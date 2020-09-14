The God of Thunder, as it just so happens, is perfectly capable of delivering a weather report, should the need ever arise. Chris Hemsworth, known best for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently proved as much when he interrupted a local newscast in Australia. Hemsworth, effectively and efficiently, delivered the news, all with his signature charm.

We get some help with weekend weather from the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth! #9Todaypic.twitter.com/YsfCxADIiD — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) September 11, 2020

The 37-year-old actor, who calls Australia home, recently surprised Australia's The Today Show by showing up during a field report being hosted by Lauren Phillips. Caught off guard while delivering the weather report in Scone, the "Horse capital of Australia," Phillips asked Hemsworth if he would like to take a crack at it. The actor then took the paper right from her hands and did a bang-up job.

Chris Hemsworth is, in a way, following in the footsteps of Tom Hiddleston, who plays his evil adopted brother Loki in the Thor movies. Hiddleston similarly delivered a weather report on-air a few years back. When asked what he was doing in Scone, Hemsworth had this to say.

"I'm here visiting the people from Aussie Ark and WildArk, who are doing some amazing conservation work, protecting Australia's ecosystem."

Further, Chris Hemsworth took a loving crack at the show's hosts saying, "You did an interview with my brother, Luke. Apparently, you didn't want to interview me. You can't avoid me, mate. I'm everywhere. Hemsworth has spent most of the year in his home country. When asked about it, he seemed happy to have been able to spend so much time with his family.

"I've been here all year, and it's been fantastic. Been with the family and lying low and keeping an eye on the horses back there."

Other famous faces have also delivered weather reports in the messed up year that has been 2020. Brad Pitt popped by an episode of John Krasinski's Some Good News. Similarly, celebrated filmmaker David Lynch has been posting daily weather reports to YouTube. Chris Hemsworth now joins that list.

This is but one small part of what has been keeping the actor busy. His Netflix movie Extraction proved to be one of the biggest hits of the year and a sequel is underway. Meanwhile, he's gearing up to reprise his role as Thor once again in Thor: Love and Thunder. The sequel will pick up after the events of Avengers: Endgame and see Taika Waititi returning to the director's chair. Hemsworth and Waititi previously collaborated on Thor: Ragnarok.

It is expected that filming will begin soon in Australia. Aside from Hemsworth, Natalie Portman will be making her return as Jane Foster. Only this time, Jane will be taking up the mantle of Thor. Tessa Thompson will also return as Valkyrie, with Christian Bale on board to play the mystery villain. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently on deck to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. In the meantime, you can check out the full clip of Hemsworth via The Today Show Twitter account.