Chris Pratt welcomed the arrival of his daughter into the world on 10th August with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger. The actor could not contain his excitement as he posted an image on Instagram of himself and his wife cradling the fingers of their daughter, named Lyla, along with a couple of verses from the Bible, and the following message to fans.

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

The post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and other celebrities, who spoke about wanting to see the newborn as soon as possible. It is also being reported that Pratt's ex-wife Anna Faris has congratulated the family on the arrival of their daughter, and has sent over a gift to mark the occasion. Despite having separated back in 2017 after an eight-year marriage, Faris and Pratt share custody of their seven-year-old son and remain on good terms, with Faris once revealing Pratt spoke to her before proposing to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"How do we make sure that everybody that we love feels safe, and that we also respect the love that we had for each other, and have for each other? So, he was so sweet, as he always is. He called me, and he was like, 'So, I'm going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just want to give you a heads-up.' And I was like, 'That's awesome!'"

The newborn child comes from a distinguished lineage, counting among her relatives such famous personalities as her father Chris Pratt, grandfather Arnold Schwarzenegger, and a maternal grandmother who is a member of the Kennedy family. In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in May, Arnold Schwarzenegger had joked about the powerhouse genes that Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt has been gifted with at birth.

"The Kennedy, the Schwarzenegger and Pratt, I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis. We can go and kill predators with our bare hands, and we go and training the dinosaurs. I mean think about it. That is a lot of the power here."

With the arrival of his second child, Pratt's life is going to be busier than ever. The actor has braved the threat of infection to return to the sets of his upcoming movie, Jurassic World: Dominion, alongside his co-lead Bryce Dallas Howard. The two have been sharing photos from the sets with fans on social media, and appear thrilled to be able to get back to work.

Apart from Dominion, Pratt fans also have the final entry in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy to look forward to, where the actor will be seen reprising his role as Peter Quill aka Starlord, possibly for the last time, as Gunn has indicated he will be done with the franchise after finishing the third movie in the series, and it is being rumored that Disney may go for a soft reboot following Gunn's departure with an all-new roster of Guardians.